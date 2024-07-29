After several hours of uncertainty, the National Electoral Council of Venezuela declared the current president the winner of the presidential elections, Nicolas Maduro, (51.2% of the votes), followed by the opposition Edmundo González (44.2%), with 80% of the tables counted.

The electoral body denounced “an attack against the data transmission system that adversely delayed the transmission of the results,” just before announcing the result.

Opposition reactions to the Maduro government

It is worth mentioning that throughout the day, The opposition denounced that it was not allowed access to all the minutes and that many of its observers had been expelled from polling stations during the count, or had not been allowed to monitor it, according to ‘France 24’.

One of the first to speak about the result was the well-known opposition leader Leopoldo López, who called it a ‘fraud’.

CNE announces a FRAUD and all of Venezuela knows it. This fraud is not sustainable. — Leopoldo Lopez (@leopoldolopez) July 29, 2024

Former presidents Iván Duque and Andrés Pastrana have also expressed their opinions regarding the result.

The theft has been consummated: The tyrant Nicolás Maduro has committed electoral fraud to perpetuate himself in power, ignoring the massive support of the Venezuelan people for the heroic democratic resistance led by @MariaCorinaYA and @EdmundoGU I make a strong call to the community… — Iván Duque 🇨🇴 (@IvanDuque) July 29, 2024

Figures such as Elon Musk and Senator Marco Rubio have also shared their opinions and criticisms on the election.

After announcing complete fraud in the elections, expect the Maduro regime to now shut down the Internet within #Venezuela to make it difficult for those inside to communicate with each other and the world After announcing a complete fraud in the election expect the Maduro… — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 29, 2024

Chilean President Gabriel Boric said: ‘Chile will not recognize any result that is not verifiable.’

The Maduro regime must understand that the results it publishes are difficult to believe. The international community and above all the Venezuelan people, including the millions of Venezuelans in exile, demand total transparency of the minutes and the process, and that observers… — Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) July 29, 2024

