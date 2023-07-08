The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, ratified this Friday the Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, for the ninth consecutive year, while partially renewing the military leadership by changing the commanders of the ArmyNavy, the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB, militarized Police) and the Militia.

“I have decided to ratify for his values ​​of honesty, morality, professionalism and for his military leadership, the general in chief Vladimir Padrino López at the head of the Ministry of Defense”, said the president in a graduation ceremony of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), broadcast by the state channel VTV.

The president described Padrino López, the minister with the longest time in the Executive branch since Maduro came to power, as a “loyal, hard-working, honest, self-sacrificing, fighter” man.

“I ask for all the support of the FANB for our Minister of Defense, who is the object of daily attack by the ultra-right media scoundrel and imperialism,” he added.

Likewise, Maduro ratified Domingo Hernández Lárez in the Strategic Operational Command of the FANB for his achievements in “strengthening the combat capacity” of the military institution.

The president recalled that Hernández Lárez is in the “middle of the battle” to “recover” the Venezuelan jungle, the national parks, the Amazon from “criminal gangs.”

On the other hand, Maduro announced José Antonio Murga Batista, who comes from the Central Strategic Region of Integral Defense (REDI), as the new Army Commander General, replacing Félix Osorio, who goes to the active reserve.

He appointed Admiral Neil Villamizar Sánchez as commander of the Navy, replacing Aníbal José Brito. At the head of the Bolivarian National Guard, he replaced Major General Juvenal Fernández López with Major General Elio Estrada, who comes from being the commander of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB).

On the other hand, he appointed Major General Javier José Marcano Tábata as commander of the Bolivarian Militia, an armed body made up of civilians affiliated with Chavismo that was included as a “special component” of the Armed Forces.

EFE