Through the social network X, Nicolas Maduro He asked the Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, to launch an investigation into a statement issued on Friday by the Self-Defense Forces of the Sierra Conquistadoras (ACSN), known in Colombia as ‘The Pachencas’, who claim to have been contacted by Venezuelan sectors to destabilize the government of the neighboring country.

“Nicolás Maduro: I publicly ask the Attorney General to begin investigations into the actions of right-wing Colombian paramilitary groups, contacted by Venezuelan surnames to attack the electric service (sic),” wrote Alfred Nazareth, Venezuelan Vice President of Communications, after echoing Maduro’s request on Friday.

The statements come after a one minute and 35 second video also circulated on the ACSN account on the X network in which they claim that “units in the department of La Guajira have been contacted by far-right groups in Venezuela, to destabilize the government of the Republic of Venezuela, the interlocutors have made all kinds of requests, including attacking the electrical infrastructure, acting against the candidate president Nicolás Maduro, acting in case he is re-elected by infiltrating protests and generating chaos in the streets.”

The video shows at least a dozen men with long weapons, wearing camouflage uniforms and their faces covered with balaclavas in an unidentified rural area. Then, the subject who reads the statement, assures that they rejected the request “because they do not get involved in the internal affairs of other countries.”

Although the ACSN account where the video circulated is usually used by this armed group to issue statements, The information they gave about the alleged interference of Venezuelan sectors has not yet been corroborated.

Who are the Self-Defense Forces of the Sierra Conquistadoras?

It should be remembered that ACSN, ​​at the end of 2022, requested to be included in the ‘total peace’, the policy of President Gustavo Petro that provides for talks with armed groups willing to negotiate with the Government.

The Pachenca, or ‘Self-Defense Forces of the Sierra Nevada’, as they seek to call themselves in order to be recognized in this Government, have published twelve videos and nine statements on social media since 2022, with their aim of being part of the peace policy of the current government.

