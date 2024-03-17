If he wins the election on July 28, Maduro will remain president for another 6 years; opposition candidacy remains undefined

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, 61 years old, confirmed on Saturday (16 March 2024) that he will run in the country's presidential elections, scheduled for July 28. In power since 2013, the candidate is seeking his 3rd consecutive term. If he wins, he will hold the position for another 6 years, until 2030.

The announcement of the candidacy was made at an event organized by the PSUV (United Socialist Party of Venezuela). The party has controlled the Venezuelan Executive Branch since 2007, when it was founded by former president Hugo Chávez. “It doesn’t matter if they censor me, ban me, persecute me, but here there is only one destiny, popular victory on July 28th of this year, 2024”, declared Maduro at the event. The information is from the agency Reuters.

Maduro's opponents in the electoral race have not yet been defined. With the 15-year ban on former parliamentarian María Corina Machado, the main name of the opposition, from holding public office, there is still no clear heir to this electoral estate. The opposition has until March 25 to confirm the names that will compete in the election.

AGREEMENT BY ELECTION

In October 2023, Venezuela sealed an agreement with the opposition after mediation by Brazil, the United States, Mexico, the Netherlands, Russia and Colombia. The negotiation defined parameters for the presidential elections in the neighboring country. Among the items, for example, are the invitation to other countries to observe the election, updating electoral records and freedom of the press.

NICOLAS MADURO

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, 61 years old, heads an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms. He keeps, for example, people imprisoned for what he considers “political crimes”.

There are also restrictions described in OAS reports (on “illegitimate appointment” of the National Electoral Council by an illegitimate National Assembly) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (of October 2022in November 2022 it's from March 2023).