CB Consultinga company specializing in the study of the social climate and the projection of electoral scenarios, published this Tuesday the monthly ranking in which it measures the image of South American presidents. This time, Nicolás Maduro, the president of Venezuela, is ranked as the worst-rated leader in the region.

In the August survey, Maduro appears in last place in the ranking of presidents (10th place) with a 68.7 percent negative image compared to a 27.8 percent positive evaluation.

In July, the Venezuelan president’s positive rating was 37.6 percent, which represents a drop of 9.8 percent for the current month.

And it is that Venezuela has been experiencing a climate of maximum tension since the presidential elections of July 28, The official result is under judicial review. While the National Electoral Council (CNE) declared Maduro the winner, the opposition denounces fraud and asks, like a large part of the international community, that the CNE publish the disaggregated data of the votes cast on election day.

Demonstrations in Venezuela Photo:AFP

According to the disaggregated results of the August survey, 25.8 percent said they had a bad image of Maduro, while 42.9 percent said they had a very bad image of the Chavista leader. On the contrary, 11.6 percent said they had a very good image and 16.2 percent a good image of the Venezuelan president.

Before Maduro is Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, with a negative index of 64.4 percent and a favorability rate of 28.9 percent (32.5% in July).

Colombian President Gustavo Petro also appears at the bottom of the ranking (8th out of 10), with a negative image of 62.7 percent. and a positive 34.2 percent. In July, the current Colombian president had a positive image of 32.3 percent.

The most highly rated presidents, according to CB Consulting

On the contrary, Ecuadorian Daniel Noboa is the South American president best valued by citizens in the month of August, according to the CB Consulting ranking.

Noboa’s positive image is 52.7 percent this month compared to 51.5 percent in July, while the disapproval rate stands at 44.1 percent, according to the survey conducted between August 15 and 18 with 12,414 people (an average of between 1,040 and 1,462 citizens per country), with a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of +/- 2% to 3%.

Daniel Noboa, a 36-year-old businessman, took power in November for a period of just 18 months. Photo:Getty Images

Second place is occupied by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, with a 52.5 percent approval rating (53.6 percent in July), while the negative indicator was 44.6 percent.

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou climbed to third place with a favorable image of 51.2 percent, up from 48.7 percent last month, and the negative image in August was 45.1 percent.

Instead, the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, who last month ranked first with a 52.1% approval rating, fell to fourth place with a 50.6% approval rating and a 46.2% disapproval rating.

Argentine President Javier Milei participates during the Latin American Jewish Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo:EFE

He is followed by the presidents of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, with 47.3% approval (45.2% in July) and 47.1% rejection, and of Bolivia, Luis Arce, with 46.2% acceptance (49.8% in July) and a negative image of 50.3%.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric receives 37% support, compared to 36.3% in July, and the negative index stands at 58.2%

