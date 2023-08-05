The Venezuelan Red Cross has been intervened by the Government of Nicolás Maduro, which this year has advanced in the drafting of laws to restrict NGOs and civil associations. The order was given this Friday through a ruling by the Supreme Court of Justice that orders a “broad and diverse restructuring of the Red Cross with the participation of sectors of Venezuelan society.” The decision also appoints the businessman and former president of Fedecámaras Ricardo Cusanno, with no experience in humanitarian assistance but close to the Government, to lead a new board of directors ad hoc who will preside over the institution, manage its assets and modernize its structure in a period of one renewable year.

The intervention has not been a surprise. For two weeks, the vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello, had been making accusations against the organization and its director, Mario Villarroel, whom he accused of “abuse of power.” The accusations were made on his television program With the mallet giving, broadcast on the state channel. “Villarroel has been in office for more than 40 years without elections and without any type of renewal within the Red Cross, he manipulates many people in the world. He is a bad example and, furthermore, he conspires against the Bolivarian revolution,” Cabello said. Two days later, the Prosecutor’s Office—allied with Maduro like the rest of the public powers—announced the start of an investigation against him for alleged allegations of harassment and mistreatment of workers and volunteers.

Cabello is the standard-bearer of the international cooperation law, approved in the first discussion this year, and with which he threatens to restrict civil associations and the financing of NGOs that work to document human rights violations in Venezuela, a hard line that resonates with the one that Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo have exercised in Nicaragua, by outlawing thousands of organizations and dissolving and confiscating, barely two months ago, the Red Cross of that country. The intervention in Venezuela has been seen as a blow to the autonomy of the international organization and for some activists it sets a serious precedent against freedom of association and assembly in Venezuela.

Before the decision, Miguel Villarroel, son of the aforementioned director and vice president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, had warned about the intervention that has now materialized. In a statement recorded on video and posted on social networks, he asked the Venezuelan government not to allow “an arbitrary action” to stain the 128 years of humanitarian work of this institution in the country. “That those international instances of the organization be the ones that use the internal mechanisms to resolve differences and that the principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence be preserved as the fundamental basis of trust of the State of Venezuela and the International Red Cross”, said.

In April 2019, in the midst of Maduro’s struggle against Juan Guaidó, then recognized as interim president by most of the world’s democracies, the Red Cross played a starring role in reaching an agreement with Maduro to provide assistance in the economic crisis and health that had been denounced by NGOs since at least 2014. Chavismo gave in to pressure and the United Nations deployed its humanitarian personnel in the country, with 24 tons of aid.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.