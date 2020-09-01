The presidential pardon that Nicolás Maduro has granted this Monday to more than 100 political prisoners and persecuted deputies has shaken the Caribbean country less than 100 days before the parliamentary elections. “The intention is to deepen the process of national reconciliation in the face of the next electoral process,” said the Minister of Communication, Jorge Rodríguez, during the reading of the grace measure on television. Among those favored are parliamentarians who are refugees in embassies or in exile, such as Freddy Guevara or Miguel Pizarro; the right hand of Juan Guaidó, Roberto Marrero, or the political scientist Nicmer Evans. Also notable absences, such as Guaidó himself, Leopoldo López, Julio Borges or high-ranking military officers close to Hugo Chávez imprisoned.

The opponent José Daniel Hernández, at the exit of Sebin. On video, they begin to release those pardoned by Maduro’s decree.MANAURE QUINTERO (REUTERS | VIDEO: EFE)

The release of this hundred reprisals, of the more than 300 political prisoners estimated to be in Venezuelan prisons, would be a concession for the December 6 elections and part of the negotiations that the Government maintains with a sector of the opposition led by Henrique Capriles, a two-time presidential candidate. “The only reason for not participating in the December 6 elections is because your plan is different from settling things democratically,” Rodríguez reiterated.

Among the beneficiaries of the measure are several parliamentarians refugees in embassies or in exile on whom judicial proceedings were initiated violating their immunity, such as Freddy Guevara, Mariela Magallanes, Freddy Superlano, Américo De Graza, Carlos Lozano, Jorge Millán, José Guerra, Richard Blanco, Tomás Guanipa, Luis Stefanelli, Carlos Paparoni, Miguel Pizarro, Juan Andrés Mijía, Rafael Guzmán, Franco Casella, Juan Pablo García, Winston Flores, José Simón Calzadilla, Henry Ramos Allup, Edgar Zambrano, Luis Florido and Juan Pablo Guanipa. Also included were Gilber Caro, Ismael León and Renzo Prieto currently in prison, and other leaders such as Roberto Marrero, a close collaborator of Juan Guaidó, the political scientist Nicmer Evans, led by intelligence agencies last month, and the activist Vasco Da Costa, imprisoned for two years.

The pardon comes in the midst of a whirlwind in the opposition on the ways to deal with the parliamentarians, in which the group that gathers around Guaidó has announced that it will not participate. Both the church, through the Episcopal Conference of Venezuela, and other leaderships such as that of Henrique Capriles Radonski, had proposed as an error not to participate, even recognizing the adverse conditions, and had insisted on the need to take advantage of the electoral event to mobilize to the population to negotiate better conditions for a solution to the long political conflict.

Capriles participated in the steps that unexpectedly led to the house-to-prison measure for Deputy Juan Requesens, imprisoned for more than two years without trial, accused of attacking Maduro. He qualified it then as a first step. Regarding these new pardon measures, the leader pointed out on his Twitter account: “Hopefully this is a true sign. The path for freedom in Venezuela has been full of outrages. There are still other political prisoners who, being innocent, are still kidnapped by the regime. At this moment no one is fooling themselves, Venezuelans know what we are facing. Even so, we have the hope that democracy will return to our country ”.

Several hours after the announcement, Juan Guaidó reacted. “Today the regime released hostages, and with this it recognized a long list of political prisoners and persecuted, proof that it is a dictatorship and of the attack against the National Assembly. They never had to spend a single second through that hell. Neither they nor their relatives ”. The head of Parliament and interim president recognized by more than 50 countries assured that it is a new trap in which they will not fall. “It has happened before: they are released to try to legitimize the maneuvers of the moment. And this time they want to legitimize a farce, “he said in reference to the December elections. Leopoldo López recalled those who are still imprisoned and persecuted. “Our fight is until there are no innocents who are persecuted, kidnapped or used as exchange tokens to promote actions that benefit the dictatorship. That day will come”.

In the list of pardons, some names such as Guaidó himself, Leopoldo López, deputy Julio Borges, in exile in Colombia, or former mayor David Smolansky, both part of the so-called interim government of Juan Guaidó, do not appear. Nor were other leaders included, such as Antonio Ledezma, Carlos Vecchio or María Corina Machado, on whom there are also open judicial proceedings. The measure on the 110 people includes above all people who were prosecuted. Of the total, 50 were in prison and have been released during the afternoon of this Monday. Of the National Assembly, 96 deputies have been subjected to persecution and legal proceedings, according to the data managed by Acceso a la Justicia, but only 26 received pardons.

Richard Blanco, a deputy in exile, was one of the first to react to the concession. “Pardon those who have legitimacy. Whoever is guilty is pardoned. I have not committed any crime. I have always given my life to service and work; for the good of Venezuela. The only thing I want is the full freedom of my country. That is achieved with the cessation of the usurpation, “he wrote on his Twitter from Argentina. Smolansky was more critical: “This is a good time to recommend a movie called East / West. It is about how Stalin issued a decree for the exiles to return to the Soviet Union. They came back and it was a trap. Some were jailed and others were killed, “the opposition leader tweeted.

Among those pardoned are not a hundred soldiers prosecuted for alleged conspiracies against the Government or the political prisoners that Maduro inherited from Hugo Chávez, such as the police commissioners detained for the acts of violence surrounding the 2002 coup d’état. Other times, the releases of political prisoners have been used by the Government in political quagmire. But this time, without a doubt, it is the most significant because of the figures.

The main demands of the opposition, however, include electoral conditions that involve having an independent arbitrator chosen under the procedures established in the Constitution, that is, by the National Assembly; include Venezuelans abroad in the electoral register and propose a schedule for presidential elections, in addition to parliamentary elections, which are the only ones that Chavismo is willing to hold. In addition, the main parties that oppose Maduro have been intervened and it remains to be seen if those with political disqualifications will be able to participate, as Maduro hopes with this gesture.

Capriles’ maneuver has produced tensions in the bowels of the opposition leadership and opens a new crack in the consensus of critics of Chavismo: Guaidó already had an agreement with the main democratic parties not to attend questioned elections and design a mechanism alternative participatory. This weekend, the opposition leader received the first blow with the refusal of María Corina Machado. The opposition leader, who does not bring together a large part of the population but does generate a lot of pressure, especially in circles in the United States, reported that they had not reached an agreement and insisted that we must bet on a choice of force. The advance of Capriles, Stalin González, and other leaders within the so-called G-4 —which brings together the four main opposition parties— also poses a problem for Leopoldo López, the current leader of the opposition strategy together with Guaidó. Lopez and Capriles, longtime rivals, have enormous mistrust of each other.