ANDn Venezuela there is still talk of Nicolás Maduro’s silence regarding the proposal made to him by the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, about holding a plebiscite on July 28 – the day of the presidential election – in which it sought to guarantee conditions for both winners and losers. However, nothing more was known about the matter.

At the time, EL TIEMPO had access to information in which it was learned that the Colombian Embassy in Caracas was working on the proposal, but it “died” and did not advance.

For the opposition candidate Enrique Márquez, The Venezuelan president did not want to sign any commitment because “he does not want the debate.”

“Why didn’t the president commit to Petro’s proposal? Why did Petro have to take his hands off him like Pontius Pilate? Lula too, because the one who doesn’t want to sign is Maduro,” said Márquez during a press conference with journalists this Friday in Caracas.

Next to Edmundo Gonzalezthe standard bearer of María Corina Machado to confront Maduro, Márquez also did not sign the agreement supported in the National Electoral Council (CNE) for Maduro and eight candidates. This document sought to get all candidates to commit to respecting the results of next month’s presidential elections.

“The government is making efforts to remove the opposition from the electoral route (…). Only abstention guarantees the continuity of this tragedy. No matter what they invent, they are not going to take us off the electoral route,” Márquez emphasized, alleging that he did not sign the agreement in the CNE because Maduro should not give orders to the opposition.

And this statement was made by the opponent, who was rector of the CNE, tostating that the signed document was not prepared by the electoral body nor consulted with the parties.

“The agreement does not come from the CNE. That was proposed by Maduro. It is not the CNE’s idea. It is a role that Miraflores produced, it is unilateral and without consultation, useless, incomplete and ignorant of reality.”

Regarding Petro and Lula’s proposal, Márquez always agreed; he even wrote a letter to Maduro on May 3 requesting that the proposal be taken into account, but there was no response.

In the absence of Márquez and González, this Friday afternoon, Nicolás Maduro warned both candidates that “if they eat the light, they will regret it.”

Nicolás Maduro and Gustavo Petro. Photo:Presidential Press

Venezuelan opposition believes that the disqualification of mayors seeks to promote abstention



Meanwhile, The Venezuelan opponent Simón Calzadilla assured this Friday that the political disqualification of anti-Chavista mayors, by the Comptroller General’s Office, seeks to promote abstention in the face of the presidential elections on July 28.

“They are not going to intimidate us, on the contrary, here we continue, here we continue, with the people in the streets, in a campaign to produce change on July 28,” said the general secretary of the Movement for Venezuela (MPV), quoted in Press release.

In his opinion, this decision only reflects “the fear and weakness of the Government of Nicolás Maduro in the face of its precarious electoral situation”, while he said that this only strengthens the “determination of a people” to go out and vote in favor of the flag bearer of the main anti-Chavista coalition, Edmundo González Urrutia.

The Comptroller General of Venezuela disqualified opposition mayors Iraima Vásquez and José María Fermín, from the Tubores and Villalba municipalities, respectively, from holding public office for 15 years, in the state of Nueva Esparta (northeast), as reflected on the institution’s website. despite the fact that the councilors – they assured EFE on Wednesday – have not been notified.

The Comptroller’s Office page indicates that the disqualifications were made according to two resolutions dated May 24, 2024, although, so far, there has been no public statement from this institution.

González Urrutia, candidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), denounced on Wednesday the political disqualification of a dozen mayors from two regions of the country.

The opposition candidate Edmundo González and the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. Photo:AFP AND EFE

Through the social network to the current head of state, Nicolás Maduro, who is seeking his second re-election.

“Our support for the 10 mayors of Trujillo and Nueva Esparta who were unjustly disqualified for supporting our candidacy. The growing persecution confirms that Venezuela has decided to change and will express it with determination this July 28,” wrote González Urrutia, without specifying the names.

ANA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS