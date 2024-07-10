Following the recent statements of the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, in which he assured that Karol G made a song for his presidential campaignthe Colombian singer’s team denied the political leader’s claims.

“The claims made by politicians or political parties that Karol has sent songs for campaigns are not true”Karol G’s team told the newspaper El Colombiano.

“Karol’s music has never been used for such purposes. We deny these claims,” ​​added the team of the 33-year-old singer, who is currently in the middle of the European leg of her Mañana será bonito tour.

What did Nicolás Maduro say about Karol G?

Last week, during a visit to Petare as part of his campaign for the upcoming presidential elections in Venezuela on July 28, Maduro said that Karol G had sent him a song for his campaign.

“Karol G sent me a song for the campaign,” said the politician, who assured that he would release it in the next few days.

“We’re going to launch it in the next few days and I’ve already rehearsed the dance, because here they know me as ‘el gallo pinto’, but abroad they call me ‘Nicol G’, I don’t know why,” he added.

This is not the first time that the politician has referred to the singer of ‘Provenza’. After the concerts that the Colombian singer offered at the Monumental Simón Bolívar stadium in Caracas, Maduro compared himself to Karol G and said he also hopes to fill the venue, which can hold more than 43,000 people.

“After the concerts that took place at El Monumental, internationally they call me ‘Nicol G’. Because of Karol G I am now called ‘Nicol G’, better known as ‘Nicol G’, and soon I will fill the Monumental as well,” he said.

At other campaign events, Maduro has also asked his team to play Karol G songs while he dances to them in front of his supporters.

This is the outlook for the elections in Venezuela

Last week the electoral campaign began in Venezuela. On Thursday, July 4, Nicolás Maduro, Edmundo González and María Corina Machado toured Caracas in caravans.

In these elections, Maduro, in power since 2013, is seeking re-election for a period of six more years, until 2031.

González Urrutia, a 74-year-old diplomat who has never participated in an election, was nominated in extremis after Machado was politically disqualified and that Corina Yoris, the substitute he had appointed, was prevented from registering her candidacy.

Machado took up the campaign and traveled all over the country by car because Chavismo forbids her from traveling by plane. In every town she is received like a “rock star” by crowds that gather to hear her promise of change.

Maduro, for his part, has stepped up his electoral agenda in recent weeks. He promises economic recovery after an unprecedented crisis that reduced GDP by 80% and led to a mass exodus that the UN estimates at more than seven million people, around 2.5% of the population.

Most polls show the opposition winning, and it embraces these predictions, although Chavismo dismisses them.

