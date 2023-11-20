The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, called the president-elect of Argentina, Javier Milei, a “neo-Nazi” and He compared him to the dictators Jorge Videla and Augusto Pinochet.

(Also read: Has sanctions relief and oil sales impacted the Venezuelan economy?)

Maduro had not referred to the Argentine, who triumphed in the second round on Sunday, but he did so this Monday on his television program ‘Con Maduro +’.

“Yesterday there were presidential elections and, As already predicted by the polls, the neo-Nazi extreme right won in Argentina. “It is an extreme right that comes with a colonial project for Argentina, but that intends to lead a colonial project for all of Latin America and the Caribbean,” he stated.

“From Venezuela we will always tell the truth, we respect the vote of the Argentine people. They wanted to give themselves that government. Well, you decided. But we are not going to remain silent because The arrival of a right-wing extremist is a tremendous threat with a colonial project kneeling to the North American empire, which aims to end the State,” said the Venezuelan president.

President-elect of Argentina, Javier Milei. See also How close is Venezuela to reactivating flights with the United States?

For Maduro, Milei “aims to establish on the continent the ultra-neoliberal project that was imposed in the 70s with Pinochet’s coups d’état, by Videla, with the coup d’état in Uruguay. “They imposed a State model, denied all social rights and implemented a repressive paramilitary, parapolice State.”

(Also read: US eases sanctions again and authorizes Venezuelan Petroleum operations)

We respect the decision of the Argentine people but we call for reflection on the emergence of extreme right-wing centers

Relations between Caracas and Buenos Aires have suffered several setbacks since Mauricio Macri recognized Juan Guaidó as interim president. However, they improved with Alberto Fernández, but not completely.

Finally, Maduro said that “Venezuela remains a trench of truth, justice, progressivism, and the rights of the people.”

“We respect the decision of the Argentine people but we call for reflection on the emergence of extreme right-wing centers. that seek to impose themselves to recolonize Latin America and impose extremist models. In Venezuela they have not happened nor will they happen. We will continue to be a free and Bolivarian land,” he concluded.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS