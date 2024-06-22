The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduroreiterated this Saturday his call for migrants from this country to return to the Caribbean nation, which will be, according to the candidate for re-election, the “astonishment of South America.”

“We had a hard time (difficulties), but it was hard, and we are already improving, recovering, that is why I have told all those Venezuelans, everyone, wherever they are, (…) come,” said the head of state during an event in a town in Caracas, broadcast on the state channel VTV.

Maduro, who will seek his second re-election in the presidential elections on July 28, assured that the “worst is being left behind” and “what is coming for Venezuela is great, it is growth, prosperity, well-being and humanity.”

“Venezuela became fashionable, we left the rash behind, and now what we are going for is forward and no one is going to stop us, and we are going to be the wonder of the world, Venezuela will be the wonder of South America, you will see me,” express.

New measures for those who return

Last Monday, the president announced the creation of the Vice Ministry of Assistance for Venezuelan Migration, which will be in charge of helping those who “had to migrate” and want to return to their country return to the Caribbean nation, although he did not specify when he will implement this proposal.

“Many have gone through work and deserve dignity (…) so that they return, as a human right that you and your family have,” said the president in his program ‘Con Maduro +’, without specifying when he will implement this proposal.

He indicated that the Plan Vuelta a la Patria will be reactivated, also focused on the return of Venezuelans, who will have – he assured – legal assistance so that they “have support against the abuses” to which – he said – “they are subjected in those countries.” without mentioning any specific nation either.

He also promised attention to education, culture and sports, as well as “comprehensive socioeconomic protection for return” and a communication plan so that “the truth is told” about migrants.

On April 15, the Venezuelan Ombudsman’s Office and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) signed a letter of understanding in which both institutions commit to working to promote and protect the human rights of refugees, asylees and vulnerable groups within Venezuelan territory.

In recent years, almost 7,775,000 have left the country, according to the Regional Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela (R4V), co-led by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN Agency UNHCR. , a fact that the Executive denies, which reduces the figure to about two million.

Among these are thousands of people who tried to register to vote in the July 28 elections, but They have not been able to, due to the impediments and blockade that they have found in the diplomatic headquarters of Venezuela in the different countries, where they protested against what they consider a violation of their rights.

Only 69,211 Venezuelans abroad will be able to exercise their right to vote to elect who will be the next president of the country.