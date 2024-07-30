Caracas Venezuela.- The government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro yesterday withdrew its diplomats from Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay, hours after these countries demanded a complete review of the election results with the presence of independent observers.

He also demanded the “immediate” withdrawal of representatives of these nations from Venezuelan territory.

In Mexico, AMLO said yesterday in his morning press conference that if the electoral authority recognizes the trend in favor of Maduro, he will recognize his victory.

“We are against all interventionist and harassing statements that repeatedly attempt to ignore the will of the Venezuelan people,” the Venezuelan government said in a statement.

The Maduro government also announced the suspension of flights to and from Panama and the Dominican Republic starting tomorrow, due to what it considered “interventionist actions.”

The National Electoral Council yesterday proclaimed Maduro as President-elect, but several countries in the region, as well as in Europe, and international organizations demanded a recount of the votes and transparency in the process.

The opposition, meanwhile, claimed to have evidence that Edmundo González won the election with more than 6 million votes against Maduro’s 2.7 million, according to 73 percent of the voting records they have in their possession.

Angry thousands of people took to the streets of Caracas and other cities yesterday, accusing fraud. In Coro, capital of the northwestern state of Falcón, a statue of the late President Hugo Chávez was torn down. In the capital, two young men tore down a huge billboard with the face of Maduro.

The National Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the protesters, but live ammunition was also heard. The result was at least one dead and an undetermined number of people injured.

And fight with Musk

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro yesterday engaged in an argument on X with the owner of this social network, Elon Musk, who accused him of being a “great electoral fraud.”

“Shame on dictator Maduro,” the businessman wrote.

In response, the President lashed out at the Tesla owner and said he is an “archenemy of peace in Venezuela.”

Musk also shared the post on X by Argentine President Javier Milei, in which he spoke of a “crushing victory” for the Opposition.

Maduro quickly responded by claiming that the billionaire is a threat to Venezuela.