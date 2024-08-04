As bad as life has been for Venezuelans over the past decade, it could have been worse. Despite all the suffering, the repression of political dissidents, the exodus of a quarter of the population and other horrendous acts, it was still a country where, unlike Cuba and Nicaragua, freedom of political expression was not completely restricted and some features of democracy were preserved. Apparently because Nicolás Maduro and his supporters cared at least a little about world opinion. and maintain economic ties with its neighbors and other Western democracies.

This desire, this reluctance to adopt a “fully Ortega-style” approach, like Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega, seems to have led Maduro to make a miscalculation that he now surely regrets: allowing the recent presidential elections to take place as they did.

Although the vote was never going to be free or fair, Maduro eventually, under pressure from the United States but also from his long-time leftist supporters in Brazil and Colombia, allowed the participation of Edmundo González, a candidate aligned with popular opposition figure María Corina Machado.

Maduro vastly underestimated Machado’s political skill, while his ban on European and most other credible election observers was ultimately not enough to blind the world, or to his own people, in the face of the clearly evident electoral fraud that his government announced.

As time went on, it became clear that Maduro was willing to take the next step and become a fully rebellious and isolated regime, Nicaragua-style, if necessary to retain power.

The regime named Machado as a suspect in alleged election sabotage, a possible prelude to arresting her and other opposition figures. After several Latin American countries called on Maduro to respect the popular will, he reacted by expelling all his diplomats from Caracas, an extreme measure that even Cubans have hesitated to take over the years.

He suspended many of the few international flights that remained in his country. And while thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets late on July 29 and 30 to demand that their vote be respected, tearing down several statues of the deceased Hugo Chávez, there were fears of an even more violent crackdown than previous rounds of repression in the 2010s, which left hundreds dead.

In trying to understand Maduro’s behavior and anticipate what may happen next, I return to two key assumptions. The first is that what Maduro and his allies fear most is not losing power per se, but spending the rest of their lives in a maximum-security federal prison in the United States.

With numerous officials, including Maduro, facing indictments in U.S. courts on drug trafficking charges, and enough documented corruption and human rights abuses to keep The Hague fully occupied for a decade, Maduro and his supporters in the Venezuelan military were never going to leave office without some sort of radical immunity and/or transitional justice deal.

The second assumption is that the model for Chavismo has always been Cuba, where the authorities have “successfully” stayed in power by repressing dissent, ignoring the economy when necessary, and exporting discontent for 65 years and counting. If you take the long view, the Havana view, this is just another storm that will pass.

These assumptions may be wrong: Venezuela’s power structure may be weaker, more divided, and more eager for change than we realize, believing that its growing lack of legitimacy at home and abroad is unsustainable. Maduro may be standing firm ground in anticipation of an eventual negotiation, but if Maduro is truly willing to do whatever it takes to stay in power, then any remaining path to a democratic transition will be narrow and extremely dangerous in the days ahead.

International pressure, particularly from Brazil and Colombia, will be necessary, but not sufficient. At this point, the Maduro regime knows that the world knows it lied about the election results and it simply does not care.

The threat from Washington or European nations of new sanctions, or of recognizing Gonzalez as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, also seems unlikely to change the situation; we have been there before, with little positive effect and much collateral damage. Fundamentally, Maduro received instant support from the governments of China, Russia and Iran on July 29which may provide it with enough of an economic and diplomatic lifeline to weather any coming storm (but may lead Latin American democrats to ask new questions about those countries’ true interests and their impact on the region).

The focus, then, turns to dynamics within Venezuela itself, many of them unknowable: To what extent will ordinary Venezuelans be willing to risk injury or death to try to force Maduro from power? Can Machado and Gonzalez keep their supporters, many of whom are understandably disillusioned by numerous cycles of hope and repression over many years, engaged over time? Can they do so while also keeping channels open with elements within the state apparatus to negotiate some kind of transition? Will the security forces, which so far seem united and able to suppress any dissent in their ranks and in society at large, begin to fracture if the show of popular resistance is massive enough? To what extent will the rank-and-file soldiers be willing to shed the blood of their countrymen?

These are the questions that dissidents in Nicaragua, Cuba, China, Russia, Romania, Libya and elsewhere have faced over the years. The results have been mostly grim, highlighting once again that old adage: Once dictators take power, it is almost impossible to overthrow them. Almost.

BRIAN WINTER

Editor-in-Chief of Americas Quarterly Magazine