Once again the re-elected president of Venezuela, Nicolas Madurohas become a trend. This time for an unusual statement against the Spanish youtuber Jordi Wildwhom he mistook for Frank Cuesta.

It all started when the youtuber announced that for the first chapter of the third season of his podcast “The Wild Project” would bring a luxury guest, to later reveal that it was María Corina Machado, one of the most prominent leaders of the Venezuelan opposition and openly detractor of the Maduro regime.

At a rally held in Caracas, Venezuelathe president took the opportunity to refer to the interview, where after a couple of comments, he confused Jordi with the well-known “Frank of the Jungle”a YouTuber who is dedicated to rescuing wild animals and was also the host of a program with the same theme called “Wild Frank.”

Jordi Wild, YouTuber threatened by Maduro. Photo:taken from networks @jordiwild8 Share

Maduro’s statements

Maduro, with clear annoyance, said “There the sayona came out again today, with Will Project,” where you can clearly see that he not only confused Jordi, but also the name of his podcast, but what caused the greatest outrage was the following “A guy who is dedicated to his animals, but they already gave him his money and he thinks that because he is an influencer in Spain he is already decisive in Venezuela.”

After the obvious confusion of names, the president launched a threat to the youtuber “You messed with Venezuela, you’re going to dry up, Will, you’re going to dry up. I’m telling you from Caracas, Venezuela: in the spirit of Bolívar, you’re going to dry up, my friend. Dry up, I’ll see you dry up.”which in a very short time caused controversy on networks, generating divided opinions on the subject and mockery towards Nicolas Maduro.

Youtuber’s response

Very soon after came the reaction of the Spaniard who, through his X account, He published a video where he sarcastically responded to the Venezuelan president “I’m crying”. He also highlighted the curious error with the name of his podcast and the confusion with Frank Cuestawhich has little to do with its content, also commented that he did not expect his video to have such an impact.

This whole situation took on greater relevance since the Interview with Maria Corina In a short time it became quite important on social networks because it repeatedly refers to the Maduro’s re-election like a FraudOn the other hand, Internet users found it funny that Wild took the whole situation with humor.

The youtuber Not only did he cause controversy for his comment to Maduro “I’m crying” But hours later he shared a meme that responded more directly to the threat made by the president. “you’re going to dry out”with a comment citing “Dry myself? I’m more of a panty wetter.”

