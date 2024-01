Dictator Nicolás Maduro, in a speech in early December | Photo: Miguel Gutierrez/EFE

The Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, harshly criticized the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, this Monday (15), accusing him of being a “fatal error” in the history of the South American country and Latin America.

Maduro condemned Milei's measures, which aim to reduce the size of the State in the Argentine economy, stating that this “would lead to the destruction of the rule of law, social and labor rights, and national sovereignty”.

Maduro said that Milei, who took power on December 10, is “wrong” and that his political line “is not the way to be followed”. He stated that, unlike Milei, he would continue to “defend the need” for a “powerful social state of justice and law” in Venezuela, a country facing a serious economic and humanitarian crisis caused by his regime, where several rights organizations also humans accuse him of persecuting his opponents.

The Venezuelan dictator also accused Milei of wanting to “colonize Argentina and hand it over to 'American imperialism'”.

The arrival to power of Milei, a libertarian, meant an ideological rupture in relations between Caracas and Buenos Aires, which had already had moments of tension during the presidency of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019). Maduro returned to relations with Argentina during the mandate of Peronist Alberto Fernández, which ended in 2023. (With EFE Agency)