Nicolás Maduro, president of Venezuela, revealed on July 31 that he had a call with Gustavo Petro, the president of ColombiaThe announcement took place in the midst of the crisis that the country is facing due to the elections and the victory that the National Electoral Council gave to the Chavista leader.

During a press conference at Miraflores Palace, Maduro said he “greatly respected” President Petro.

“President Petro is an honorable, serious man. I listen to him a lot. I am in dialogue with him, I am not going to give anything away,” he said. “I respect his advice, his ideas. (…) I had the opportunity to talk to him today and I explained many things to him,” he added.

Nicolás Maduro at a press conference on July 31.

Maduro, however, insisted that he has no say in Colombia’s internal affairs and, instead, has supported peace negotiations with illegal groups.

“He knows that we have the will and the determination to ensure that peace triumphs in Venezuela. Peace in Venezuela is the guarantee that Colombia will achieve its own peace,” he said.

