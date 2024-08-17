The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduroasked the Christian Church on Friday to strengthen education among children since, he said, there are young people who fell into the “temptation of the devil” to go out and “burn” buildings, in relation to the protests against the official result of the presidential elections, in which he was proclaimed the winner.

“That is why it is so important that Christian churches continue to strengthen educational processes among boys and girls. (…) that they do not let themselves be overwhelmed by social networks, that we fight a battle as a country where the Christian Church, and also my Catholic brothers, make an effort for national values,” said the president in a meeting with evangelical pastors.

Maduro urged people to seek out young people for “good, for education, for culture, for life, for sharing, for family.”

Photograph provided by Prensa Miraflores of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, casting his vote during the presidential elections, this Sunday, in Caracas (Venezuela).

“We saw these acts of violence, very young people who fell into the temptation of the devil and received his money with drugs, and they went out to burn hospitals, schools (…) then they say around the world that this was a protest,” he added.

The Venezuelan president said that this was “terrorism”, while saying that in 48 hours “restored peace“.

Among those arrested are people with disabilities

On Thursday, The president of the Venezuelan NGO Foro Penal, Alfredo Romero, said that there are 118 young peopleaged between 13 and 17, arrested following protests across the country against the official results of the National Electoral Council (CNE), which declared Maduro the winner of the presidential election.

He also recalled that among those arrested there are people with disabilities, as well as a citizen who is in the autism spectrum.

“There is a deaf person in custody, there are people with, in addition to disabilities, some kind of chronic illness,” he added.

The activist indicated that most of the arrests occurred in the context of the demonstrations. against the official result of the presidential elections but -he explained- they are verifying reports of “selective” arrests, in which security officials take people who are inside their homes.

According to the Venezuelan government, more than 2,400 people have been arrested in the context of the protests that followed the elections on July 28, in which, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, 25 deaths were recorded.

Protesters in Venezuela.

