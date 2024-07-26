Twenty days of a dizzying electoral campaign ended Thursday in Caracas. Nicolás Maduro, the presidential candidate, closed with what his team announced as “a takeover of the capital,” a mobilization that ended up concentrating in the historic center of the city after a previous event in Zulia, the second most important state in terms of elections. The opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, for his part, concluded with an event on an avenue in the east of Caracas, in the Las Mercedes neighborhood, and attracted curious people who parked on the shoulders of highways to watch the mobilization from afar. Both candidates dedicated their last words to potential last-minute converts.

The two men will face each other in the presidential elections this Sunday, July 28, on a ballot in which the president’s face is repeated thirteen times and seven other men appear who have not managed to get above 1% of the voting intention and an almost invisible campaign. González, a diplomat who was almost unknown until three months ago, now leads the polls with around 25 points of difference over the president.

Maduro spoke to those disappointed with Chavismo, who are undecided about voting, in what has been the most conciliatory message in the entire campaign. “What we are trying to do here is unite. For independence, for love, for harmony and inclusion. Unite all Venezuelans,” he said from Bolívar Avenue in Caracas. Among the words of concord, he once again scolded live the militants in the audience who were blocking the cameras that focused on him with banners. “To all those who were opponents: welcome, come with us to build a country. National unity,” he continued. At noon, he had already broadcast on television, on a national network of television stations and radio stations, a video in which Maduro explained the details of Las 7T, his government plan for the coming years, and asked Venezuelans to vote for him.

The pro-government command set up sound stages throughout the city, where campaign songs played non-stop. Part of them was deserted, as most of the supporters gathered at four points in the center of Caracas. A caravan of thousands of motorcyclists stopped traffic for several minutes on the main highway on the way to the event with Maduro. On buses, the Chavistas mobilized supporters from the interior of the country, as they usually do for the rallies in Caracas. The event ended, like all those of the campaign, with choreography and the repeated threat from the candidate that only his permanence in power guarantees peace in the country. “The next 50 years of peace for Venezuela depend on Sunday,” he said. He also assured that the day after the elections he will sign a decree to start a new national dialogue in the country.

Candidate Edmundo González and María Corina Machado, the leader who has united the desire for change in the country, met with representatives of the parties of the Unitary Platform to sign an agreement with the premises of what they called a “government of democratic transformation.” Freedom, political unity, consensus on sensitive issues, civility, rule of law, reunion and a sense of urgency are the guidelines for the government that González hopes to form.

The diplomat, who assumed the candidacy after Machado was disqualified, published a message in which he addressed the base of Chavismo that resists him. “We are not here to persecute anyone, nor are we going to throw anyone out of their jobs,” he said. “The vote is secret, no one will know who you voted for,” he added in reference to the repeated allegations of maneuvers by the Chavista machinery to coerce voters by threatening to remove benefits. “On Monday the 29th we will be able to say that the reconciliation of Venezuelans has arrived.”

Polls have shown a wide lead in the final stretch for Gonzalez, who could put an end to the Bolivarian revolution after 25 years in power. The heir to Chavismo comes into this race with his worst approval ratings, although the official campaign team claims to have its own numbers that say otherwise. In three days, elections will be held that have already marked a milestone in Venezuela’s prolonged political crisis and will define the future of a nation that in less than a decade lost a quarter of its population to migration and shrunk its oil-based economy to a third of what it once was.

This Friday, the installation of tables in the voting centers begins, where the military is already deployed. The election in the second semester established by the Barbados Agreement is about to take place in different conditions than those signed and with several cracks in the guarantees of transparency, such as limited international observation, the advantage in the use of public resources for the official campaign, a history of arrests of political leaders, persecution of activists and attacks and blockages of the media. Even so, a massive willingness to go to vote is the clearest thing in the panorama. Starting tomorrow, the 72 hours of greatest uncertainty in Venezuela in recent years begin.

