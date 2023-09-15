The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, arrived in Havana this Friday to participate in the Summit of the Group of 77 and China, an event in which formulas are sought to strengthen south-south cooperation. Maduro arrived around 7:30 a.m. local time on a Conviasa plane, the Venezuelan state airline.

(Also read: Commercial exchange between Venezuela and the United States grew, despite the sanctions)

The Cuban Minister of Internal Trade of Cuba, Betsy Díaz Velázquez, received him at the foot of the court. The Venezuelan president was one of the first leaders to arrive at the Havana airport this Friday and it is likely that he will go directly to the Convention Palace where the summit is scheduled to start just one hour after his arrival in the Cuban capital.

The day before, presidents, vice presidents, prime ministers and senior officials from several dozen countries arrived in Havana. The organizers have delegations from more than a hundred countries.

Among them, the Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, stood out, who already this Thursday met with the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel and with several of his Cuban ministers, in addition to visiting one of UNESCO’s star projects in Havana, the recovery of the Santa Clara convent as a music school.

(Also read: The president of China gave a particular gift to Nicolás Maduro: what did he give him?)

The vice president of Bolivia, David Choquehuanca, the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, and the member of the permanent committee of the politburo of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Li Xi also arrived in Havana this Thursday.

The summit, whose objective is to narrow the technological gap between the North and the South and whose motto is “The current challenges of development: the role of science, technology and innovation”, will conclude on Saturday with a new debate session and the presentation of the final declaration.

The G77+China is the largest forum for consultation and dialogue within the framework of the UN, which brings together all of Latin America and the Caribbean -except Mexico-, Africa, the Middle East and a large part of Asia -without Russia-. It is currently made up of 134 countries, which represent 80% of the world’s population and two-thirds of the members of the United Nations.

EFE