Officially, Venezuela decreed actions to control Essequibo, a territory of 160,000 square kilometers that is in dispute with Guyana.

Firstly, during this Friday afternoon the new territorial map was unveiled in a ceremony and Nicolás Maduro decreed the appointment of the major general Alexis Rodriguez Cabello as the sole authority of the state Guayana Esequiba, as Caracas stipulates that it is called Essequibo.

This authority is a kind of protector or governor, a figure used by Chavismo in other Venezuelan states to exercise political control.

The appointment is part of a series of five decrees that includes the beginning, as of today, of the process of issuing IDs to the inhabitants of that territory claimed by Caracas, but which in practice is under Guyanese control. The migration office will be established in Tumeremo, 80 kilometers from Essequibo.

A high-level national commission was also appointed for the “recovery” of the territory, which will be headed by the Venezuelan vice president.Delcy Rodríguez.

Among the documents signed by Maduro, during a march with soldiers and sympathizers of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, is also the authorization for the creation of Pdvsa Esequiba, an extension of the oil company that will have the purpose of granting oil licenses in that area.

Chavismo sympathizers participate in a march during the closing of the campaign for the referendum on the defense of the territory of Essequibo.

For Crisis Group lawyer and consultant Mariano de Alba, the decrees signed by Maduro, rather than generating real action, are in theory symbolic and “their objective is to try to show that they are acting to ‘recover’ the territory, but they are acts within Venezuela” and would have no practical effect.

On the other hand, Maduro regretted the accident on the border with the Guyanese helicopter and extended his condolences for what happened. “For good measure, everything; the hard way, nothing. Guyana and Exxon Mobil will have to sit down with us face to face sooner rather than later,” Maduro pointed out.

In addition, the president further tightened his grip on Venezuelan opponents and called on his supporters to “denounce” several opponents, including presidential candidate María Corina Machado. In front of hundreds of Chavistas who gathered outside the presidential palace in Caracas, Maduro rejected the opposition’s criticism of last Sunday’s unilateral referendum.

ANA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS