The Government of Nicolás Maduro appointed Félix Plasencia as Venezuela’s ambassador to Colombia. Plasencia is a Venezuelan diplomat and politician who held the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs of that country between 2021 and 2022.

“I want to announce that former foreign minister Félix Plasencia, who was former ambassador to the People’s Republic of China and who is today president of the International Investment Center in Venezuela, I have appointed him as the next ambassador to the Republic of Colombia and the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry has already requested the welcome to the Colombian Foreign Ministry and will soon be in Bogotá,” Maduro said in statements on the state channel VTV.

“We will continue step by step to advance in the restoration and reconstruction of political, diplomatic and commercial relations,” he added.

