The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced that the country will enter from this Monday in two weeks of “radical quarantine”, including Easter, to face the second wave of the coronavirus that is passing through the country.

In this period of “radical quarantine” only essential sectors will remain active, as detailed by the vice president, Delcy Rodríguez.

The measures of confinement include the activation of the Community Brigades, the reinforcement of the use of the mask, avoid crowds and reduce mobility.

“We are going to an Easter of radical and conscious quarantine,” Maduro explained last night, who a few days ago had announced a relaxation of the measures and restrictions for the Holy Week holidays, an announcement that remained canceled after the increase in cases and deaths in the nation.

According to the figures offered by the president in an appearance on the epidemiological situation in Venezuela, since September 2020 there have been no more than 1,000 daily cases.

However, on Sunday they reported 2,662 cases in Caracas alone, while the state of Miranda accounted for 1,190.

Maduro pointed out that this second wave is due to the presence and expansion of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19, present in the country since the first week of March, reported the Europa Press news agency.

“Venezuela faces a new threat due to its extensive border with Brazil,” he said in reference to the new variant, after reporting that cases of this were detected in six states and the Capital District.

Since the pandemic broke out, Venezuela has detected 150,306 coronavirus infections, which so far has left a balance of 1,483 fatalities.

Source: agencies