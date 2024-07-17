In two weeks, Venezuelans will go to the polls to elect a president. The electoral campaign, however, has not revolved around a very obvious offer of government policies. The main campaign promise of the opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, accompanied by the leader María Corina Machado — prevented from participating — is the urgency of achieving change for the reconstruction of a country in ruins. The Chavistas’ campaign promise, with Nicolás Maduro as their standard-bearer, is centered on the threat that the opposition’s promise supposedly embodies. The official narrative attempts to create the idea that Maduro’s permanence in power for another six years is the only guarantee of stability and peace for Venezuela.

“Who defeated the economic war and shortages?” Nicolás Maduro asked his followers at a rally these days so that people would respond with what they expected; that is, his name. “Who defeated the Dollar Today,” he continued, referring to the name of one of the parallel dollar markers that is still used today for transactions in an informally dollarized economy. The candidate-president has turned the worst consequences of the economic model implemented by Chavismo into his campaign narrative. Having overcome the years of standing in lines to buy food and medicine, the product of controls and expropriations, as well as the violent repression of demonstrations against him, that is, the first years of his government, one of Maduro’s offers seems to be to have survived himself and the collapse of the economic and social model of Chavismo.

The president rarely talks specifically about what he will do if he is elected for a third six-year term, but rather about what he has done to stay on his feet. The official campaign speaks of the future and hope, and the image of Chávez has reappeared. The strategic guidelines for what is to come are contained in the Plan de la Patria 2025-2031, which emerge from the long roadmap that Hugo Chávez once drew up to implement Bolivarian socialism. 25 years after the revolution, this remains the main objective, according to documents posted on the websites of the Government and the United Socialist Party of Venezuela.

Nicolás Maduro speaks at a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, on Tuesday. Miguel Gutierrez (EFE)

This plan is now known as Maduro’s “7Ts.” He presented them for the first time at the beginning of 2024 in a speech before Parliament. “Today I dare to launch the plan of the seven transformations, the plan of the 7Ts, which is absolutely consistent with the historical process,” he said then. Then, he delivered them bound to the National Electoral Council when he registered his candidacy. The seven transformations in question are: 1) a new national economic model; 2) full independence of culture, education, science and technology; 3) security and defense for unity and territorial integrity; 4) social protection and development; 5) the political and popular power transformation and new methods of revolutionary government; 6) facing the global climate emergency and safeguarding the Venezuelan Amazon; and 7) the geopolitics of peace and integration.

In the last decade, Venezuela’s economy has shrunk to a third of its size, a product of the centralization initiated by Chávez and deepened by Maduro. In the last stretch of his government, the heir of the revolution has dedicated himself to reversing some of these policies, producing a forced liberalization of the economy amid the pressure of international economic sanctions that began to be applied in 2017 and, more specifically, with the veto on Venezuelan oil in 2019. Nevertheless, by 2031, Chavismo intends to lay the “economic and material foundations for the humanly gratifying transition to Bolivarian socialism.” Another of the postulates of its proposal is to achieve an “egalitarian and just society guaranteeing the social protection of the people.” There is also talk of “ethical, moral and spiritual decolonization,” of “independence and sovereignty,” of “shielding against economic, logistical, financial, and distribution and production war.” Once again, Chavismo, which aspires to surpass 30 years in power, promises a refoundation with the creation of a “new Popular and Revolutionary State.”

Transition under construction

The programme for the unexpected candidacy of Edmundo González Urrutia is still in the process of being built, say sources from his team. The diplomat, who speaks softly, went from being a cover candidate, a job-keeper who was replaced last March, to collecting all of Machado’s support and mobilising people throughout the country at his campaign events a few months later.

The candidate is working on the guidelines for a government of national unity with which he seeks to lead a peaceful, real and lasting political transition, which will possibly occupy all of his efforts if he is elected president on July 28 and takes office on January 10, 2025, as established by the Constitution.

Edmundo González and María Corina in Valencia (Carabobo State), on July 13. Fabiola Ferrero

For several years, the opposition has been doing extensive work diagnosing and analyzing the reforms that Venezuela should undertake if a political change occurs. Different academic, technical, political and union sectors have contributed to the construction of the so-called Plan País. González Urrutia’s program is based on the ideas of the Plan País crossed with those of the program that Machado presented in 2023 called “Venezuela, land of grace”, focused on “achieving freedom, democracy and prosperity.” A group of specialists has also contributed to Machado’s program. The guidelines range from the reform of a State towards a more agile, federal and decentralized one to the implementation of emergency social programs, the privatization of the oil industry and the use of gas and clean energy, among other plans, located within Machado’s more liberal political spectrum. As it is for Maduro, in his own way, the economy – the main headache for Venezuelans, one of the reasons why they dare to walk to the United States – is a central axis of the opposition program. Machado speaks of an “expansive stabilization” to eliminate poverty and foster the growth of the middle class. The possibility that families broken by migration will be able to reunite in the country is another of the opposition’s repeated promises that people connect with most at their rallies.

In interviews and meetings with his followers, González Urrutia has said that he will focus on measures for economic, social and institutional recovery. He has also spoken of amnesty processes in a country with a huge balance of human rights violations that are even being investigated by the International Criminal Court. “In all political transitions and crises, there are amnesty and transitional justice agreements. All countries that have gone through situations like ours have ended up granting them, so I do not rule out that we could take a similar measure in Venezuela,” he said in an interview with CNN.

The candidates Maduro and González Urrutia have reached the final stretch of the campaign with a significant difference in preferences. Chavismo has not managed to boost its limited approval rating of just over 25% of the electorate. The opposition, on the other hand, has doubled this in most of the polls. Beyond political preferences and the programmatic offer, even beyond the euphoria that Machado’s leadership has aroused, reminiscent of Hugo Chávez in 1998, Venezuelans go to the elections in Venezuela in search of something radically different and opposed to the last 25 years of Chavismo.

