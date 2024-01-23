Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused international human rights activists and leaders of the Venezuelan community in South Florida of being involved in an alleged conspiracy to overthrow him. The Chavista prosecutor, Tarek William Saab, stated that members of a Foreign Intelligence Organization, operating from Bogotá and linked to a CIA military base in Colombia, were collaborating in the plot.

According to New Herald, Saab pointed out that the conspiratorial operation, known as “La Viñeta case”, had the objective of assassinating Nicolás Maduro and the Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, in the 'La Viñeta' Presidential Residence. In light of this, arrest warrants were issued against several people, including activist Tamara Sujú, retired Vice Admiral Mario Carratú Molina and retired National Guard Lieutenant José Antonio Colina.

The response from the aforementioned figures was immediate. José Antonio Colina, president of Venezuelans Persecuted Politically in Exile, considered the accusation a farce by the regime to justify imaginary conspiracies. He maintained that the objective is to attack activists and journalists who keep the issue of Venezuela in international public opinion.

Arrests for alleged conspiracies against Maduro

According to Saab, Since May 2023, 31 people, including civilians and soldiers, have been arrested for their alleged participation in five conspiracy plans, which include the assassination of Maduro and assaults on military installations. The crimes charged range from treason and terrorism to conspiracy, disclosure of military secrets and intentional homicide.

The prosecutor advanced the possibility of new arrests, searching for another 11 people allegedly involved in the plans, including journalists, retired military personnel and human rights specialists.

It was reported that four of the five conspiracies were detected in 2023, the last being in January, related to an attempted assault on a military base in Táchira to attempt the life of Chavista governor Freddy Bernal and the head of state himself. The situation generates additional tensions in the Venezuelan political scene and raises questions about the veracity of the accusations made by the Maduro regime.