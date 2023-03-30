It seems that there will be several changes in Tigres ahead of the Apertura 2023 tournament. The UANL team wants to rejuvenate and refine its squad to continue at the top of Mexican soccer. According to the most recent reports, Luis Quiñones will leave the institution in the summer market. To this loss would be added that of Nicolás López.
The 29-year-old Uruguayan forward has very few minutes with the cats and there are foreign teams that are interested in his services. In the Clausura 2023, ‘El Diente’ has only played 58 minutes spread over six games.
The Uruguayan striker, who arrived at Tigres in January 2020 from Internacional de Porto Alegre, has not been able to fully explode in Mexican soccer. Throughout 81 appearances with the university team, ‘El Diente’ has scored 24 goals and given 10 assists.
With this squad, the Uruguayan striker has won a Concacaf Champions League and the runner-up in the Club World Cup.
López’s performance with Tigres has gone from more to less and in recent tournaments he has been relegated to a secondary role with the Monterrey team. It seems that the board of directors has made a decision and that a new club will be sought for him for the next tournament.
During the winter market, teams like Cruzeiro and River Plate had the ‘Tooth’ on their agenda. Will they launch an offer to get their services?
