The regular phase ended for the UANL Tigres commanded by Michael Herrerathe team from San Nicolás de los Garza concluded their participation in the Clausura 2022 tournament and despite the fact that they directly assured their participation in the Liguilla, finishing second in the general classification, they generated many doubts in their last three commitments.
Throughout the contest, the auriazul team was emerging as one of the favorite candidates to win the championship, but the way in which they closed their participation has generated certain doubts about their performance.
In their last three matches in the tournament they lost two games and tied on the last day of the visit against the defending champions, the red and black Atlas by 1-1 and with an annotation via penalty in the final minutes of Nicholas Lopez.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
This tournament was not the best for the Uruguayan striker with the feline team, he finished the regular phase of Clausura 2022 with only 487 minutes played, two goals and one assist, well below his 922 minutes played, eight goals and two assists in the Opening 2021.
But he was able to play as a starter the full 90 minutes on date 17 and thus reached 23 goals with the university jersey, in addition, he increased his streak to 16 games without losing with Tigres every time he scores a goal in the match, so he becomes in the favorite amulet for the feline team and adds confidence on the way to the quarterfinals that will be played in 15 days.
#Nicolás #López #amulet #Tigres #goal
Leave a Reply