Nicolás Larcamón is the sensation coach of Liga MX. The 37-year-old Argentine strategist has been able to take Puebla, one of the most modest payrolls in all of Mexican soccer, to the league and to be a competitive team. The team from La Franja has far exceeded the expectations of its fans in the last year. Due to the great results that Larcamón has achieved with this squad, it seems unlikely that he will continue in charge of the team for much longer.
In the recent past, the Argentine coach has sounded like an option to manage Pachuca and Chivas de Guadalajara. The Sacred Flock would be the most interested in adding Larcamón to its ranks in case the project with Marcelo Michel Leaño does not come to fruition. Questioned about it, the strategist spoke about these rumors that link him to one of the most popular and winning teams in Liga MX.
“One is aware that when a team works well there are rumors of player transfers, rumors that the coach can play in other teams, what I focus on is making an excellent tournament with Puebla”
– Nicholas Larcamon
In the Grita México 2021 tournament, Puebla beat Chivas de Guadalajara in the playoffs and reached the quarterfinal phase in the league and faced León. Larcamón’s team has been characterized by being a combative and orderly squad, which gets the most out of each player and does a lot with little.
#Nicolás #Larcamón #expresses #arrival #Chivas
Leave a Reply