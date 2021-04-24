“My intentions were never bad. I just tested if I could buy the domain that I saw as available. When I saw that the invoice arrived in the mail, I look for the Google data in Nic.ar and I see my data, I was frozen looking at the screen: I could not believe it ”.

This is how Nicolás Kuroña, the young man who made the news this week because he bought the domain google.com.ar after the tech giant forgot to renew ownership of the domain.

“I was calm on the computer and I see that in a WhatsApp group that I have, they say that google.com.ar was not running. So I said ‘it can’t be, I’m going to go to Nic.ar to see if the domain was available,’ “he said on a TV program.

Kuroña acknowledged that he couldn’t believe the domain was available: “I tried and the system allowed me. I received the email with the purchase invoice “he remembered, laughing.

It happens that the Google Argentina site went down last Wednesday night, the same day that the domain of the search engine was over in the National Directorate of the Internet Domain Registry.

When searching the nic.ar site, the administrator of the domain registry in the country, google.com.ar appeared registered on April 21, 2021 in the name of Nicolás David Kuroña, which revolutionized the networks.

The young man said that Google did not contact him, that the process was simply reversed by Nic.ar. “I didn’t want to hurt anyone: I just tried and the system allowed me to. And I said well what do I do now?”.

“Are you still the owner of Google?” They asked him. “No, that lasted a couple of hours and they took it from me. Google’s name appeared again. Nor did I intend to keep the domain, “he explained.

Asked if they returned the 270 pesos that the procedure cost him, he said no: “I still didn’t see anything,” he closed.

Owner of Google Argentina for two hours

The first reports of a failure began to appear on social networks around 22. Many doubted, even if when they entered Google they did it to the global version or a local one, the “com.ar”. It happens that the page makes a redirect and when you enter “Google.com”, by IP, it redirects to the version of the country in which the user is located.

“The domain expired, it was available to buy. It’s all legal,” wrote a user with that name (@Argentop) on Twitter. In response to questions from other tweeters, he explained: “I went to http://nic.ar, I saw that the name of http://google.com.ar was available and I bought it “.

Nicolás Kuroña, the young man who took over the Google Argentina URL.

Even, consulted by a journalist, he explained that he paid the VEP accordingly to register the domain, an operation that costs about 270 pesos. Domains ending in .ar expire once a year and are lost when they are not renewed.

Later, however, an account called “Dominios Argentinos” clarified that the domain, in reality, was not expired, but there was a transfer, since it expired in July. But the account did not explain whether this date was the original expiration date or the one that changed once Google was able to reestablish ownership of the domain.

Finally, after an hour of uncertainty in networks, with crossed data, complaints and even memes, the domain reappeared as owned by the tech giant, Google, Inc., expiring on June 8, 2021.

Who is Kuroña

According to public data that appear on his social media accounts, Kuroña is around 30 years old, from Berazategui, is in a relationship and has a 10-year-old son.

Until the end of last year, I worked at Datco Soluciones, a technology and telecommunications consultancy.

Very active on Twitter, his account went from 30 followers to more than 7,000 in a few hours after the incident. From his posts it can be deduced that he is a fan of Boca and a liberal ideology.

In addition, he invests in bitcoin and is a fan of former US President Donald Trump and the financial influencer Carlos Maslaton.

The domain returned to Google in two hours and, as he said, it still has not recovered its 270 pesos.