One day after the two-hour and 15-minute meeting between President Alberto Fernández and the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, in which they analyzed alternatives for expand the province’s hospital capacity, the Vice Minister of Health of the Province, Nicolás Kreplak, pointed out that even though the cases have not grown, the Health system is unsustainable at this rate.

“Luckily it is true that in the last days you do not see such a vertiginous growth as seen before, as a result of the Government having taken quite important restrictive measures. But we continue at a level of cases that is unsustainable for the Health system, “Kreplak said this Saturday.

“It’s not like we can start to relax because he stopped climbing or even start thinking about opening. Rather the complete opposite, we need to greatly reduce the number of cases, “said Kreplak in dialogue with the program” Secreto de Sumario “of Radius 10.

In turn, the provincial vice minister referred to Friday’s meeting with President Alberto Fernández. “We exchanged the opinion of how the health system in the Province was coming, the situation in the AMBA. In the City we are in 1,250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and in the suburbs in 950. We are in a number of cases between two and three times what in almost all the countries of the world motivated the closure. Each country is different but to contextualize what we are talking about, “said Kreplak.

On the other hand, he was consulted about the new german regulation which gives Chancellor Angela Merkel the power to impose restrictions in the federal states that contemplates a curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., the closure of recreation centers and shops and the suspension of sporting events in regions with more than 100 new cases every 100,000 inhabitants per week; and also the closure of schools in states where the infection rate is higher than 165 per 100,000 inhabitants.

“We are between five and seven times the index that (Angela) Merkel is raising in Europe. It is very good to have the situation tabulated, in the Province we come with the phase system and the capacity of the Health system, we have many districts in Phase 2 “, added Kreplak.

In turn, as a result of the meeting between the President and the governor, they could discuss new measures on Wednesday or Thursday of next week. “For now, the only one under analysis is lower circulation and follow the vaccination plan, “they said near the President.

The possibility of a return to the administered presence of classes in the Province is uncertain. “We will analyze it with the numbers for next week,” they said in the Government.

