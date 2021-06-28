Nicolas Kreplak, Vice Minister of Health of the Province of Buenos Aires, warned this Sunday that, if deemed necessary, the Government of Buenos Aires will not hesitate to return to the strong restrictions to lower coronavirus infections.

With the confirmation of the arrival in Argentina of the first cases of the Delta variant, presumably more contagious and harmful, according to experts, the official did not rule out that a third wave of infections of Covid to the country.

“We cannot in any way think that the care measures have passed. Any measure that is necessary, because it is the priority to take care of life, we will carry it forward. very cautious with openings“, he alerted in dialogue with C5N.

In that sense, he stressed that in the Province they were “very careful” when returning to “the scholarship (face-to-face) and other activities “.

“We must not accelerate, because all the countries that accelerated their openings have had to go backwards, because they generate sprouts“, he pointed.

Therefore, in the administration led by Axel Kicillof they are “worried” by travelers arriving from abroad, and even more so after it was revealed that 38% of those who entered the country did not comply with the mandatory quarantine.

“We are doing a very strict tracking of travelers, knowing what happens with these highly contagious variants: at some point they enter and occupy the space, “said Kreplak, despite the new quota that was imposed on international flights.

Beyond the fact that the Province has “a telephone monitoring system” for those who must comply with isolation, the deputy minister admitted that there is “a certain flaw” and “there are some who do not attend”.

“We started doing home follow-ups. We found a worrying situation of people who did not comply with isolation. Complaints are being made, “he reported.

Kreplak asked directly “don’t let people go, do not travel. And those who are leaving, let them know that they are going to have to do isolation “.

“Make it a prior commitment before leaving. It is impossible that we can control all the people 100% of the time. There has to be commitment, and if not, penalties“he threatened.

Daniel Gollan and Nicolás Kreplak are concerned about the arrival of the Delta variant

The danger of the third wave

The Buenos Aires official is not in a position to confirm that there will not be a third wave of coronavirus infections in the country, which is still suffering from the second.

“We had been decreasing in number of cases and these last four or five days we stopped decreasing, and we have a slight promotion. We have to wait a few days to see how it evolves, but in the region cases are increasing, “he said.

And he insisted that “when there is more circulation, there are more infections”.

“We don’t know if there is a third wave nearby, hope not“Kreplak wished.



The Buenos Aires Government will discourage travel for winter vacations

Winter Break

Nicolás Kreplak anticipated that the Government of the Province is “working on the idea of ​​not having a very strong stimulus, other than these holidays with a lot of traffic“, unlike the liberties promoted last summer.

“We are vaccinating in record time, immunizing the entire population at risk with one and two doses. We must continue to take care of ourselves“, he highlighted.

Therefore, beyond the fact that “there will be no changes” in the dates of the winter holidays, he said that “they have to be taken with great care” and requested “no social gatherings”.

“Yet we are not in the post-pandemic, we are above the peak of what it was last year, “concluded Kreplak.

DB