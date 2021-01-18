The Buenos Aires Vice Minister of Health, Nicolás Kreplak, analyzed the current situation of the pandemic in the country with the growing increase in infections and in that sense charged against the upper class: “There is some very privileged social sector that is very reluctant to follow the regulations.”

In reference to the health scenario, he indicated that “those who do not comply with the regulations are a minority” and affirmed that “The popular sectors are much more careful.”

The official said that those who do not comply with sanitary protocols during the holidays “are not inhabitants of the district and therefore have little attachment to care in the district and they are generally from the upper classes “, he assured in dialogue with radio AM 750.

Along the same lines, Kreplak insisted that the popular sectors comply more with the rules: “You see that they are much more compliant. You can see a soccer tournament, but it is not the same as a party of those characteristics. It’s not against anyone, but not because you are more economically privileged have the right not to comply with the regulations“.

Regarding the number of infected in recent weeks, the deputy minister said that with the increase in cases, society became aware again: “This week there was no increase compared to the previous week and hopefully this is the beginning of a decline “.

Asked about the return of classes in the schools, the official put cold cloths on the idea of ​​returning to the classrooms for March.

“We all want to go back to class, but we have to see how. One cannot imagine until the vaccination campaign is more advanced, to be returning to class as if nothing had happened. Yes have some activity, some presence. Go back to classes little by little “.

In this sense, he explained that one of the ideas that are handled is a dual scheme, with activity at a distance and in person.

He also referred to a possible reform of the health system: “It has to be with all the actors that we have now, but without a doubt the State has a responsibility. “

The vice minister explained that all the affected actors agree on what should be done and the discussion is on how. “It can’t be put off much longer.”, he claimed.

