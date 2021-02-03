At the end of May 2018, Nicolás Kicker was in Paris to play Roland Garros. Already weighing on him a match-fixing investigation of which he pleaded not guilty. However, his name did not appear in the Grand Slam main draw, and on June 19 the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) suspended him for three years and fined him $ 25,000. He did not play again but he continued to train physically, mentally and tennis for the day he could return, a date that was brought forward to January 23, 2021 when the sentence of a crime that he later admitted was reduced by four months. The wait finally ended in Buenos Aires, where he returned to the circuit to play the pre-qualy for the Argentina Open.

The return was against Lucio Carnevalle for the first round of an exclusive tournament for Argentine tennis players that awards a wild card for the Argentina Open that will begin on February 27. And the result, overwhelming: a double 6-0 to advance to the second round where this Wednesday Fermín Tenti was measured with another result (6-0 and 6-1) to feed confidence, that which he lacked in 2015 when made the worst decision of his career.

It was in the first round of the Barranquilla Challenger, when he allowed himself to win against the Ecuadorian Giovanni Lapentti (229th in the ranking at that time). Kicker, then 171st, had been offered a dollar sum by bettors that was even higher than he would have gotten from winning the tournament. And he accepted the proposal under pressure because he depended financially on his parents to support himself as a professional tennis player.

The results that at that time seemed so far away appeared right in the period of the investigation, which ended in 2018, which marked the end of his first stage on the circuit. The Merlo native made his debut on the ATP Tour in 2016, won his first Challenger that year and in 2017 entered the top 100 of the ranking. Then, he won his first game at Roland Garros, reached his best position (78th in the world in June) and lifted the Challenger in Buenos Aires. Finally, in that indelible 2018 he reached the third round of the Australian Open and three months later he debuted in the Davis Cup, against Chile in San Juan.

On May 21, 2018, he unknowingly played his last game. It was in the ATP of Lyon, where he lost 4-6, 6-1 and 7-5 with Federico Coria, another tennis player tried for fixing matches and who was just sanctioned after that French tournament.

“At that time, I was 70 in the world. Playing Davis Cup, winning in the top 15, reaching the third round in Australia, beating very good players. I had a career ahead of me, that year I was going to finish top 50 but I made a mistake in 2015, for which they suspended me. For one game, I ruined my career. You pay very dearly, “Kicker confessed in a video that the TIU uploaded to the YouTube platform on October 21 but that only emerged three months later.

This Tuesday, in his official reunion with the racket, anxiety caused Kicker to believe that he had won the game when he was 6-0 and 5-0 and took off his headband. Realizing his mistake, he apologized and refocused to close his triumph against Carnevalle. “I waited a long time for this. With everything that happened, I was excited. I was very anxious because I have not competed for two years and eight months, but I was letting go and I was able to enjoy playing tennis again. something, “he acknowledged.

In dialogue with the tournament press, he said that the night before returning to tennis he watched an episode of the Vikings series, had dinner and made “a visualization before going to sleep”, although at dawn he got up “at 3.30 to the bathroom” and ” then at 7 until 8 “. “Putting the bag back together was like going back in time and doing the rituals of before: the waters, the activation with my music. It is something beautiful that I really enjoy and love,” he explained.

“We were working a lot with my psychologist. And I never stopped training. I was calm because I have been doing things very well. From the first day I was suspended, that I was in Paris, at Roland Garros, I told my mother that I was going to back to playing tennis and here I am, “he concluded through tears.