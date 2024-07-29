The Tigres UANL Club will make its debut in the Leagues Cup 2024 in the corresponding Matchday 2 of Group N against Club Puebla this Wednesday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. from the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas.
And in a press conference prior to the match, the Argentine striker naturalized Mexican Nicolas Ibanez He spoke about the confidence that the Serbian coach has given him Veljko Paunovic.
“Pauno is giving me a lot of confidence and it is reflected in me and my teammates. There have been many changes in these four games. The team is motivated because they know that anyone can play.”
– Nicolas Ibanez.
“We have to continue on that path of winning, achieving important things. The Leagues will help us strengthen our idea, get into rhythm and seek the best level,” said the goalscorer.
At the beginning of June 2024, Ibanez He received his naturalization letter and has Mexican nationality. The footballer’s desire has been clear from the beginning and he wants to defend the colors of the Aztec team.
“That’s an extra motivation for me, to be able to play more and more to have a chance in the Mexican National Team, which is my goal. I hope to continue like this, to get minutes, to prepare myself so that when I arrive I’m ready. I’ve been in the country for many years, I’ve grown very fond of the people here, it would be an honor for me to be able to wear that shirt and defend it,” he concluded.
On the change in the tricolor helmsman and the arrival of Javier Aguirre and Rafael Marquezthe Argentine-born striker spoke about it.
“Obviously, that opens the doors for everyone because it would be a starting point, even though there is a base. It will be very motivating for the Mexicans and they will all want to be there, it will be a nice competition,” he said.
