The wave of naturalized in Mexico has overflowed and after Rogelio Funes Mori’s call was given a few months ago, the rise of players who want to play for El Tri is increasing, Julián Quiñones already raised his hand and now he has done so

Nicolas Ibanez who assures that he has almost everything ready to be considered by Jaime Lozano.

The Argentine by birth is one of the outstanding scorers in Liga MX, his best contributions were with Atlético de San Luis and Pachuca, although now with Tigres he has fallen into duty, he is still positioned as a clear option to be called by the coach to defend the Tricolor.

In a press conference with Tigres, Nico Ibáñez pointed out that he already has his naturalization process underway and that it would be a matter of time before he receives his Mexican nationality, which would help him for Liga MX and to be eligible for the 2026 World Cup.

Nicolás Ibáñez wants an opportunity in the Mexican National Team | Photo: Jam Media

“I have already done the process to naturalize myself. I have already said it on other occasions: If I have to represent Mexico I would do it with great pride, so I am waiting for the results to come out. latest immigration details and I think they are going to give me nationality“said the scorer.

Nicolás Ibáñez came to Mexican soccer in the Clausura 2018 with Atlético de San Luis in the extinct Liga de Ascenso, there he played in several tournaments until he managed to reach the MX League, his last tournament with the Potosinos was in the Guard1anes 2021 and he went to Pachuca where he found his best version as a scorer and the title. There he stayed until Clausura 2023 to move on to Tigers where he was already champion.