He HBX group, holding company HotelBeds owner, complies three weeks as a quoted company In the Spanish Stock Exchange. In this period, the company’s action falls 4.5% without leaving the fork of 10.3 and 11.5 euros. The CEO of HBX, Nicolas Huss, values ​​the opper operation and the first sessions after the bell touch while anticipating A 2025 with positive expectations For the Travel Technological Company.

What is its assessment of the IPO of HBX (Hotel Beds)?

The public sales offer (OPV) was fine. I think it generated a lot of interest in the industry and in our segment that is that of travel technology. The investors were interested, he saw that we closed the book of orders in a few hours, and in the end the balance of short investors and long term was exactly what we expected.

Are they satisfied with the current price of the shares?

Yes. We are not analyzing the evolution of the price of HBX shares from a perspective of these few weeks. We think more in the long term. These last three weeks have been relatively agitated in regards to macroeconomy and the general perception of investors. The same happened yesterday and the action was at the same level as the previous day. Therefore, I would say that this price a good result for the company.

What if we look beyond the last three weeks?

I think the market is being reopened in Europe with the OPV. It is a reality. I am sure that, when we analyze the perspective of the markets at the end of 2025, we probably see a good year not only for HBX, but also for all companies that have just started as quoted.

Is the current market context affected HBX?

The current context may not drive to the market. But I look at HBX and think: “We are in a very good industry.” It is a long -term growth industry. The WTTC (World Trip and Tourism Council) believes that tourism will represent 11% of GDP by 2034. We are a great actor in the travel technology sector.

Have you changed your growth expectations by 2025 since they presented the OPV brochure to now?

Already as a quoted company, there are things that we cannot advance without notifying investors before. But I think what we said in the brochure is still valid today. Anyway, we are a global company and adapt to the evolution of the situation. We make our forecasts regardless of the tension that could be in specific regions, such as the Middle East, or of climatic events or macroeconomy. We have the ability to adapt and facilitate trips, which is our business.

What results do they expect for the first quarter of this exercise?

As our exercise goes from September to September, our first quarter will be the last of last year. If we observe the hotel industry, travel agencies, tour operators, etc. Of that period, it will probably be a more difficult quarter in terms of cross rates compared to the average of 2024. That said, the forecasts for the 2025 exercise are positive.

Will HBX get a gross exploitation profit margin of 60% by 2025?

We maintain what we advance in our guides for this year and next. We believe that 60% of Ebitda margin is attainable in a medium -term horizon.

Does reducing debt remain a priority?

Of course. Part of the OPV process was aimed at obtaining a multiple of 2.5 times net financial debt against Ebitda. It is something we are focused on because it is important.

Do you consider increasing HBX floating capital?

Yes, we are considering doing anything that is positive for the company, but they already know that shareholders have a block period of six months after the IPO. With regard to the administration, this is a full year. So it is a medium -term perspective.

Can investors wait for the dividend by 2026?

Yes, there are no changes in that. Once the 2025 exercise we will analyze the results of the company and the payment of the dividend with a Payout set at 20%.

Do they positively value entry into the capital of investors such as Investco?

We had a good market response and some of the great actors continued to buy shares during the past week. It is a clear sign of trust and interest. Now is the turn of commitment.

Is Deplobalization a problem for the HBX business?

I think we do not have a necessary medium and long term perspective to judge this correctly. Once again, I think we have to find our path even though there is some uncertainty. I am not relaxed, but we adapt as we have done since the company exists more than 20 years ago.

What segments or regions have a potential higher growth?

In the accommodation block we do much of our business and believe that we still have a lot of room to grow here. We can increase the amount of contracts we have with hotels. We can increase our scope in terms of customers with whom we associate directly. At this point, it is obvious that in 2024 the United States and Europe are our larger regions. That said, the Asia and Pacific region is recovering incredibly. That is why we also focus on expanding regions that are doing well.

And is the Spanish market important or only one more within Europe?

Spain is an important market from the tourist point of view. Tourism is an important part of national GDP and one of our largest markets. It is in our DNA and is why we have the headquarters in Madrid.

What partners do they work with to expand their business?

We are focusing by regions. For example, last year we focused on Japan because we had good alliances. We feel that the positioning of post-covid tourism was surprising, and so far the results have simply been amazing. There are more segments. Recently, we have associated with Turkish Airlines and Saudi Airlines making dynamic packages trying to provide the best high quality travel solution … In summary, we see some countries in which we see future such as Japan or Germany but also in India where we need to develop our hotel network. Also Saudi Arabia, which is becoming an increasingly important country.

Do you prefer to work more with hoteliers or airlines?

We have more than 600,000 agreements. But there are no preferences for us. We work with everyone and try to customize it.