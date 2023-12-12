Hours before the Colombian soccer final is played between Independiente Medellín and Junior de Barranquilla, The referee designated to whistle that match at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, Nicolás Gallo from Calden, had a new question.

Former referee Harold Perilla denounced Gallo to the Prosecutor's Office for the alleged crimes of private corruption and influence peddling. It was presented on August 17 and the process has already been filed.

“When they gave the badge to Nicolás Gallo he was sanctioned, as he was now and he had only whistled one game before the finals,” Perilla told EL TIEMPO.

Complaint by Harold Perilla to Nicolás Gallo

Perilla refers, in his complaint, to the moment when he lost the Fifa rosette and it was ratified to Gallo. “He was in position 16, I was in position 2, 16 cannot be above 2. I have them reported for influence peddling, private corruption, sexual gifts and monetary gifts,” he said.

The complaint is not only against Gallo. The former referee also appears Oscar Julián Ruiz and the director of the technical arbitration commission, Imer Machado. AND, By omission, the president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramón Jesurún, and the president of Difútbol, ​​Álvaro González Alzate, were also denounced.

This complaint is different from the one that Perilla presented at the time for sexual harassment, a case that has already expired before the authorities. However, the complainant assures that they are issues that have to do with each other.

“They are related crimes, the sexual one goes hand in hand with the other: so that he, with 16th place, sanctioned, with the evidence down and the letters of complaint for his work, could reach the Fifa level ahead of me, that has to do with it,” declared Perilla.

SPORTS

More Sports news