Nicolás Gadano, an economist, knows in depth the operation of the energy sector (he worked at YPF) and economic management (he went through the Ministry of Economy and the Central Bank). It had two stages both within the oil company and the Treasury. Author of History of Petroleum in Argentina (he is working on a second part), he understands and explains the impact of regulations in the energy market on the fiscal front and therefore on the macroeconomy. Critical about the governments’ claim to seek to solve inflation by intervening energy. Does Argentina have a problem with the price of gasoline or an unbalanced macroeconomy that seeks to hide itself by stepping on the prices of tariffs and fuel? How do you command the demands of politicians in the short term to win the elections and the challenges facing the economy in the medium term?

Clarion

– Will gasoline continue to increase?

Everything is given so that gasoline continues to increase, like inflation and the dollar. Companies will have to adjust prices to the context, that is, inflation that will continue to be significant and a dollar moving because the Government comes with the strategy of not delaying the exchange rate. Specific factors could be added, such as the tax component that is calibrated every three months as companies raise prices so as not to absorb these increases and the history of biofuel producers that recognizes a higher cost.

– Could the Government take the decision to step on those prices in the face of the elections?

Sure. Argentine history shows different ways in which governments used gasoline to control inflation. The temptation is high.

– What are those shapes?

The government of Mauricio Macri, for example, directly made a freeze on the price of crude oil. But one can also avoid the administrative measure and take advantage of, for example, YPF’s participation in the market to shape the competition and that’s it. You force the company to hold its prices and the other companies won’t have much else to do.

– What are the consequences?

The profitability of the sector will be damaged and less will be invested.

– Why did the price of YPF’s share fall so low? It is worth US $ 4.2 The share price reflects the expectation about the future of the company that goes beyond the value of YPF’s assets, which ultimately depend on the price at which they can be sold, exchange controls and other issues. One of the reasons why YPF’s stock trades so low is that 49% of its shares are in the hands of private individuals who are afraid that their money will be used to push the price of gasoline and that YPF’s crude is not worth US. $ 50 if not US $ 20. So any freezing scheme, whether formal or informal, using an administrative measure such as Macri’s or squeezing a company, harms the sector and, therefore, the price of the company’s share.

– It is a scheme where private and State coexist …

-For a private shareholder, having the State as a controlling shareholder is a lethal format because it is very common for the government at times to prioritize general sectoral interests and not individuals in the sector, in this case, we are talking about fuels. YPF, back in the past, had put a clause to protect minority shareholders that says if someone wants to take control of the company with more than 15%, they have to make an offer to all shareholders. And it is an offer that may not be a price lower than one level. When YPF was nationalized in 2012, that statute was not respected and it is YPF’s judgment now in the United States. The action at US $ 4 shows that the private sector does not want to be with the State.

– How is this solved?

If there is a professional leadership in YPF and an economy minister comes and says “you cannot raise the prices of the pumps”, the answer should be “you have a problem with inflation, not with me, fix yourself.”

– The Minister of Economy said something that should conform to the private sector: subsidizing rates is equivalent to increasing debt, raising taxes or increasing emissions …

I agree. It is a mistake to perceive that because the cheap rate is paid, no cost is assumed. What is not paid with fees is done with taxes and if they do not reach taxes, it is canceled with debt and if there is no way to finance it, issuance and inflation are used. The problem with Guzmán’s phrase is that he is not a commentator, he is a minister. We are in February, the rates are frozen and the minister seems to have no control of the process other than the regulatory entities.

– Historically one finds governments with clear approaches to the role of the energy sector in the economy. Macrismo and Kirchnerism are an example, but how would you pigeonhole the attitude of the Frente de Todos with the sector and the economy?

In the Government there are different approaches. But the margin to develop a strategy to freeze rates to face the elections is also much lower than that which existed in another situation with Peronism. If I had like Venezuela’s PDVEA like Chávez, well, there was plenty of oil there. But Argentina stopped being a large producer of conventional gas. Neither on the side of YPF, nor of the companies nor of the macroeconomy, there are buffers to finance a rate freeze. Those in the government who are at the forefront of the economy realize that there is no margin to step on gasoline and are on the razor’s edge. But there are other sectors that have a more partial approach. It is not clear where the government is going.

– What are the consequences of freezing rates and prices in energy?

When tariff delays are installed for many years, people assume that the cost of energy is the established one, a cheap one by the way, and they assume that it is sustainable. You don’t have to know that it isn’t. When you want to change the price, the reaction is “but stop, it can’t be.” A bill of $ 3000 is expensive and perhaps that same is spent on a dinner and not to mention the cheap dollar traveling abroad in the case of the middle class. But there is also another question. The world is going in the direction of energy saving and efficiency. The externalities of energy consumption are negative and installing the idea that energy is cheaper than it is in reality is a terrible decision that if installed for a long time configures behaviors of those as we see people buying a generator for their home or heating your pool. They are capital decisions based on distorted prices. Not to mention the companies.

– Why produce and subsidize gas when its international price fell so much?

It is cheaper to import It is a complicated and relevant discussion. The first stimulus plans of Axel Kicillof and later with Resolution 46, the State guaranteed the price to the producer with values ​​below the import cost. In the first gas plan, imported gas of US $ 15 was replaced by a local one of US $ 7. Today it is different because imported gas is cheaper, it is less than US $ 3: the market is oversupplied and on top of it is the pandemic. The last thing that could be done is to install an additional cost in Argentina permanently. Pay the most expensive gas to support producers who cannot manufacture gas at international prices. But that is missing, today we are going through a very special situation. The local industry cannot be subjected to price volatility.

– How do you get out of this trap between the short term and the medium term, between the gasoline pump and inflation?

The fiscal deficit is the main problem that the Argentine economy must solve. I would get as north to reach fiscal balance as soon as possible. And I would subordinate all these things to the goal of fiscal balance as soon as possible and fine-tune the numbers as quickly as possible. The question of rates does not seem to me distributively fair when subsidies are equal to 2 points of GDP.

– Is there room to lower taxes?

In the effort to sustain spending, Argentina increased the tax burden that conditional on the possibilities of growth. So many times the sectoral or agency requests appear to eliminate taxes. Personally, I think that the objective has to be to reduce the deficit, so I am very cautious on that issue. Those who say “if you lower taxes the economy grows” must be borne in mind that they are hypotheses that are not fulfilled later. In these conditions without access to financing and without being able to issue, thinking of lowering taxes would be suicidal.