Why did little Nicola Tanturli arrive on that escarpment 3 km away from home? The father’s answer

The father of Nicola Tanturli, in the different interviews, is trying to answer all the questions, who have all set themselves. On this occasion he wanted to have his say hypothesis on distance that the son has path after leaving his home, in the middle of the night.

Leonardo Tanturli and his wife, after the good news of the finding and the good health of the child, they were able to pull a sigh of relief.

The man during an interview with one of the reporters of “Fourth Degree”he said hypothesis about why little Nicola was found at that considerable distance from his home. Dad said:

I think he got lost at some point in the dark and took the wrong road, going down the town instead of going up towards home. We looked for it immediately, as soon as we realized it, widening the radius around the house by a hundred meters of search.

At first just me and my mother, my partner, then at dawn, we also involved the neighbors. Nicola has been walking with us for months now. It wasn’t new. The new thing is that he has learned to open the door a few days ago, so we had not yet calibrated.

The disappearance of little Nicola Tanturli and the investigation

The dramatic disappeared of this child took place on the night of Monday 21 June. The parents realized that he was not in his bed around midnight and started searches on your own right away.

However only 36 hours later the good news has arrived that everyone was waiting for. Giuseppe Di Tommaso, the correspondent of the program ‘La Vita in Diretta’, found it under one escarpment about 3 km from his home.

Fortunately, despite the great fright was safe and sound. The investigators, however, have decided to open the same one investigation file, but for the moment for the parents they do not appear to be there criminal liability. According to the police they told the truth about what happened to the little one.