Saturday, April 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Nicolás Echavarría shines again on the PGA Tour: this is how the Valero Texas Open goes

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 1, 2023
in Sports
0
Nicolás Echavarría shines again on the PGA Tour: this is how the Valero Texas Open goes


close

Nicolas Echavarria

Nicolas Echavarria

Photo:

Mike Mulholland. Getty Images/AFP

Nicholas Echavarria

The second round of the contest could not be completed this Friday.

Colombian Nicolás Echavarría remains motivated after his first victory on the PGA Tour and now, at the Valero Texas Open, he is also making a point of continuing at the top of the table.

See also  Camilo Villegas returns to the Honda Classic, a tournament that established him

Echavarría is in the Top 10 of the Valero Tezas Open, a tournament that is played at TPC San Antonio. A good round, this Friday, put him in ninth place in the contest for now, in a round that could not be completed due to lack of light.

The man from Antioquia managed to finish his day and it was the best card of the day: 66 shots, six under par, to partially be six shots behind the leader, the American Patrick Rodgers, known in the country for having won the Colombia Championship in 2015, in the Bogota Country Club.

Patrick Rodgers won the Colombia Championship in 2015.

Photo:

Mauricio León / Archive EL TIEMPO

Nico Echavarria’s card

Echavarría made no mistakes this Friday and closed his round without any bogey: He made four birdies on his first nine holes, 10-18, and then, in the second half of the round, he made another two.

See also  Nicolás Echavarría achieved his best performance as a PGA Tour player

Valero Texas Open Standings

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Nicolás #Echavarría #shines #PGA #Tour #Valero #Texas #Open

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Carolina Braedt and Bruno Vega: who are they and why did they separate just a year after getting married?

Carolina Braedt and Bruno Vega: who are they and why did they separate just a year after getting married?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result