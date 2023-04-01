Nicolás Echavarría shines again on the PGA Tour: this is how the Valero Texas Open goes

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Nicolas Echavarria
Mike Mulholland. Getty Images/AFP
Nicholas Echavarria
The second round of the contest could not be completed this Friday.
Colombian Nicolás Echavarría remains motivated after his first victory on the PGA Tour and now, at the Valero Texas Open, he is also making a point of continuing at the top of the table.
Echavarría is in the Top 10 of the Valero Tezas Open, a tournament that is played at TPC San Antonio. A good round, this Friday, put him in ninth place in the contest for now, in a round that could not be completed due to lack of light.
The man from Antioquia managed to finish his day and it was the best card of the day: 66 shots, six under par, to partially be six shots behind the leader, the American Patrick Rodgers, known in the country for having won the Colombia Championship in 2015, in the Bogota Country Club.
Nico Echavarria’s card
Echavarría made no mistakes this Friday and closed his round without any bogey: He made four birdies on his first nine holes, 10-18, and then, in the second half of the round, he made another two.
Valero Texas Open Standings
