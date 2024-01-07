The Colombian golfer Nicolás Echavarría had a successful debut in The Sentry, a tournament recognized for bringing together all the champions from the previous season in the PGA Tour and that for 2024 he was in charge of opening a calendar in which the Antioquian seeks to consolidate his game on the most demanding tour in the world.

The event held in Maui, Hawaiihad Jordan Spieth as champion, who took home a juicy check of 3.6 million dollars, this being one of the big prizes of the season, since this contest is marked as one of the 'designated tournaments', which have As a great peculiarity, a purse of 20 million dollars and there will be no cuts, as was experienced in this first week of competition.



“I felt very good with my game, for this week and for the entire season the objective is focused on having greater consistency in each event, something that I could not achieve last season and that will surely allow me to fight for more titles in this “year that has just begun”declared the Colombian after his first four rounds of the year.

Now the tour moves to Honolulu, where the Sony Open will be held, an event in which the Colombians Camilo Villegas and Nicolás Echavarría will once again participate, who have already taken the first step in this competitive year and will seek to raise their arms for the second consecutive year.

In conclusion, there were four rounds of 70 or fewer strokes for the Colombian, achieving a total of 272 strokes (-20), a result that leaves Nicolás with a good feeling for what is to come and gives him confidence to face the rest of the season.

“The game is feeling very good, I have been doing things well and we are on the right path. But we have to continue trusting in what I have been doing and that is the way to be able to have more consistency week after week,” concluded the Antioquian.

SPORTS WITH PRESS BY NICOLAS ECHAVARRÍA

