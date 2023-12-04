After an incredible season, in which he made his debut on the PGA Tour and won his first title on the tour, the Colombian Nicolás Echavarría He was nominated, this Monday, as one of the four candidates for ‘rookie of the year’ on the most important circuit in world golf.

The Antioquian, who is currently resting in Colombia, prior to his return to the United States to prepare for what will be the beginning of 2024, is one of the four members of a group that completes the American Eric Cole and the Swedes Vincent Norrman and Ludvig Aberg, winner of the RSM Classica competition that put an end to the competition calendar in 2023.

The recognition, which has had winners of the stature of Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Scottie Scheffler, current number one in the world, among many others, is an honor for the Colombian, who closed his year with three consecutive cuts and, thanks to His victory secured his status on the tour until 2025, which will allow him to be part of such important tournaments as The Players Championship, in which he has already secured his place.

“For me this is a very important recognition and being nominated alongside such quality players is an honour. The goal is to start very well in 2024 to get a place in the majors and continue fighting for the big tournaments,” said Nicolás Echavarría from Medellín, where he is these days.

It is worth remembering that next year’s calendar for Nicolás will start early, as the Colombian will be, along with Camilo Villegas, in the ‘Sentry Tournament of Champions’, an exclusive event for the previous year’s champions and in which, for For the first time, there will be two Colombians competing.

Likewise, it is worth noting that this award will be defined based on the vote of the players’ colleagues, who will have the opportunity to vote until next December 15, while the winner will be known until January, when the award is awarded in the prelude to the aforementioned ‘Sentry Tournament of Champions’.

The last Latino to lift this important award was Emiliano Grillo, who won the trophy in the 2015/16 season. Likewise, the last winner of the award was the American Will Zalatoris, who is ready to make his return to official competition after suffering problems with his back.

SPORTS

