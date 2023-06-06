Nicolás Echavarría and Sebastián Muñoz enter the US Open golf

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Nicolas Echavarria
Kevin C Cox. Getty Images. AFP
Nicholas Echavarria
The Colombians achieved their classification on Monday.
The Colombians Nicolás Echavarría and Senastián Muñoz on Monday they qualified for the US Open golf, which will be held between June 15 and 18.
Final qualifying for the US Open was underway, with hundreds of players competing over 36 holes at various sites in their quest to win the right to compete in the third major of the year. The US Open is traditionally known as the most democratic of golf’s biggest events because it offers so many places for qualifiers.
Nicolás Echavarría played at Brookside Golf & Country Club and The Lakes Golf & Country Club – Columbus, Ohio.
The Colombian was part of 133 players who were going for 11 places at the US Open and tied for third place with 135 strokes, 9 under par.
Echavarría came from playing the The Memorial Tournamentand it was not enough to make the cut and was left out of the PGA Tour tournament.
Munoz, inside
For his part, Colombian Juan Sebastián Muñoz was present at Woodmont Country Club – Rockville, Maryland.
Here 60 players went for 4 slots. Muñoz scored 139 goals (-3). He had to play a play off in search of the quota, which he finally obtained.
