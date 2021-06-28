The national singer-songwriter Nicolás Duarte premiered “Before”, second promotional single of what will be his fourth solo album, whose name has not yet been revealed.

Launched on Friday June 25, exactly one month after the premiere of “De paseo”, this new production has the particularity of containing in its lyrics part of a verse that the singer devised for a song (which never came to fruition) destined for the debut record of Shrimp jackson, his first band.

“Before the day lasted longer, the night lasted longer, everything seemed eternal,” reads the song. Nicolás Duarte rescues that verse to turn it into a melancholic melody with a quite powerful rock base and a voice that breaks at times, a song that carries the classic rock and roll structure.

The order for the production of this new piece fell into the hands of the singer and songwriter Valeria valencia, known for her solo project Black Valencia, promoter of great projects by Peruvian folk and indie artists, such as Dan Dan Dero, My Puga My Pishgo Y Lorraine blume.

According to the artist, producing “Before” was a challenge because it was a totally new genre for her, as well as being the opportunity to work with Nicolás Duarte, an artist that she listened to a lot while growing up, through groups. The mind and Knife.

Finally, another interesting detail in the production of “Before” is the impressive cover designed by the plastic artist Rocío Urtecho, known by her stage name Gastric juice.

“It’s very cool that the job leads you to work with people you admire,” he commented on his Instagram account. He also pointed out that he has followed Nicolás Duarte’s career since he heard him with Cuchillazo in the series Mystery (2004).

