The Peruvian singer Nicolas Duarte, founder of the hard rock bands Cuchillazo and La Mente, premiered on Thursday, May 27, the long-awaited video clip of “On a walk”, the first single from his fourth studio album.

The concept of the audiovisual piece, recorded on the beach and boardwalk of Chorrillos, seems to be inspired by the premise of Inception, Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed science fiction film about dreams within dreams.

In “On a Walk”, the protagonist is trapped in a loop, a dream within another dream, within another dream; and this was planned to convey the feeling of unreleased anxiety, of unfinished escape.

“Nicolás’s latest productions come from the new conditions created by the pandemic, conditions that strike a chord in our human condition, socialization; and the meeting as a vital part of our modus vivendi has been affected ”, explained the director of the video clip, Lucho Soldevilla, through a statement.

For his part, Nicolas Duarte expressed through a post on Instagram, the intention behind the lyrics in “De paseo”.

“Sometimes something as simple as going for a walk reminds us that the most important and beautiful things are those that we let go unnoticed. That’s what my new single is about, “he said.

