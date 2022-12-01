The week has started busy for the cats, who reported last Monday to start the auriazul preseason that will take place in the Riviera Maya for the start of the MX League and where the new feline coach Diego Cocca already had the opportunity to introduce himself with the players and lead his first training as a feline project leader.
It is well known that the Argentine coach will seek to bring in 2 or 3 reinforcements to complement what is already in the team, and in order to reach these players, the Tigres will have to analyze the loss of some of their players, both Mexican and foreign.
Since last week, players have started to come out, such as Hugo Ayala, Luis “Chaka” Rodriguez Y Francisco Venegaswho were no longer part of the plans for the new project, however, significant losses are also seen among foreigners.
Jordy Caicedo He is the one who heads the list of departures of players not born in Mexico, and another player would join this list and here would be the first complicated decision of the new coaching staff.
And it is that, they will have to choose between ‘Tooth’ Lopez either Igor LichnovskyBoth players are in positions that the coach seeks to reinforce, so it will have to be decided which player will leave the team in the coming days. It is expected that this decision will be made after the end of the preseason, which will end on December 10, present year.
Without a doubt, both players are the best that the royal team currently has in its squad, however, one of the 2 will have to be sacrificed for the arrival of new elements.
#Nicolás #Diente #López #Igor #Lichnovsky #difficult #decision #Diego #Cocca
Leave a Reply