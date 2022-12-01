In addition to Jordy Caicedo, another player will leave Tigres.

Given the imminent departure of the Ecuadorian striker, the Argentine Diego Cocca will seek to bring in that second striker to cover his place and for this he will seek to sacrifice the Uruguayan ‘Diente’ López or the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky. pic.twitter.com/m1CN8dDCUi

— :.:.:.:FAFHOO:.:.:.: (@Fafhoo) November 25, 2022