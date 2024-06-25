Turning point in the mystery of the courier’s disappearance Nicolas Del Rio, 40 year old Argentinian of which there had been no news since May 22nd from the Amiata area, in the province of Grosseto: the body was found in a cliff behind a house in a countryside area of ​​Arcidosso. This afternoon, Tuesday 25 June, the Carabinieri of the investigative unit returned for a new inspection in the house where, in recent weeks, some luxury bags had been found which were part of the same lot which for a value of approximately 500,000 euros was was removed from the van driven by Del Rio, found the day after his disappearance destroyed by flames. Del Rio’s family was notified: the killed man had a wife and a young son who live on the Amiata, while his parents live in Argentina.

Now the Grosseto prosecutor’s officewith the deputy prosecutor Giovanni De Marcoinvestigates for voluntary homicide and kidnappingcrimes that were added to robbery and damage, all charges against the three foreign men already arrested and in prison who were on board the yellow Fiat Panda that followed Del Rio’s van on the day of his disappearance, as the images from the video surveillance cameras revealed. In the meantime two other names were entered in the register of suspects: these are the relatives of two of those arrested. According to investigators, the five were part of a gang specialized in thefts of luxury brands.

On 15 June, Klodjan Gjoni, a 33-year-old Albanian resident in Castel del Piano (Gr), and Ozkurt Bozkurt, a 44-year-old Turkish citizen living in Arcidosso (Gr) were already arrested while they were trying to leave Italy. On June 20, Kaja Emre, a 28-year-old Turkish man, was arrested while he was also organizing his escape. All three are believed to be Del Rio’s robbers, kidnappers and murderersThe villa where the body was found was owned by Niko Gjoni, Klodjan’s father, who is accused of complicity in robbery, damage and kidnapping, the same crimes charged to Zindan Bozkurt, Ozkurt’s father.

Klodjan Gjoni would have been the man Del Rio let on board the van and also the one who would have made immediately after the phone call to the courier’s employer, posing as a certain ‘Goni’. The 33-year-old Albanian was blocked while trying to catch a flight from Ciampino to return to Tirana.

The three strangers they allegedly attacked the van carrying around 400 Gucci brand bags, which Del Rio was supposed to deliver to a company in Scandicci (Florence) on behalf of the road haulage company New Futura of Piancastagnaio, which had hired him a few weeks ago. According to investigators, the three arrested They allegedly attacked Del Rio, stole the cargo and set fire to the van to erase the tracks. The courier would then be taken to Case Sallustriin the municipality of Arcidosso, in a villa used for holidays where Niko Gjoni is the gardener, where he was later killed.