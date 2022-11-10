🚨[CONFIRMADO] Nicolás De la Cruz will sign his new contract with River between today and tomorrow.

*️⃣It will be until December 2025.

*️⃣The club bought 20% more of the pass from Liverpool and now both share 50%. https://t.co/0bNpTudONq

– César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) November 10, 2022