2022 will end with excellent news for River. After the coup that meant the departure of Marcelo Gallardo, in the last few hours the renewal of Nicolás de la Cruz was completed.
Your new link will be until December 2025 and it will be signed before the player travels to Qatar to play the World Cup with Uruguay. The millionaire He will buy 20% more of the pass from Liverpool and both will have 50% of the pass.
The renewal of the steering wheel was highly anticipated for everyone in Núñez. There was a lot of concern among the fans, as the weeks passed, he did not renew and the date on which he would become a free player was approaching.
The truth is that the negotiations were always on track and All that was left was to put the signature. It is worth noting that the player always made it clear that he was not going to leave without leaving money and the club’s relations with his representative Paco Casal are very good.
This word agreement served for the player to be part of the squad this semester and he was not set aside like other players who had not renewed (Rollheiser and Angileri case). The big question now is: Do you renew to stay or for the club to earn money in a hypothetical sale?
related links
More River news
#Nicolás #Cruz #renew #contract #River
Leave a Reply