River Plate has one of the best squads in all of Argentine football but also in South America since it has several top-level figures such as Miguel Borja, Manuel Lanzini, Gonzalo Martínez, Franco Armani but who has stood out the most throughout this 2023 was Nicolás de la Cruz.
Now, the Uruguayan midfielder is faced with the concrete possibility of leaving the Núñez institution after several transfer markets where he was close to leaving the club but the operation was never closed. The truth is that Gastón Edu, via Juan Cortese, his colleague at TyC Sports who is in charge of covering River's daily activity, comment that the 26-year-old player will be a player for Flamengo in Brazil once football activity begins in 2024. .
The Uruguayan, who is a key part of Martín Demichelis's scheme as well as Marcelo Bielsa's in the light blue team, will leave the millionaire team for 16 million dollars, which is the amount of his termination clause. This total will be divided equally between the Argentine team and Liverpool of Uruguay since both own 50% of the pass of the player born in Montevideo. As for the contract with the Brazilian club, this will be for the next 5 years according to Germán Garcia Grova who also confirmed this news.
Thus, Nicolás de la Cruz says goodbye to River after arriving in August 2017. With the La Banda shirt he played 213 games in which he managed to score 36 goals and 40 assists, becoming one of the most loved players by the fans. In addition, he managed to win 8 titles with the millionaire entity, among which the 2018 Copa Libertadores stands out with the final against Boca in Madrid, while he also managed to win 2 domestic leagues and 3 Argentine Cups. His last game with the Millonario could be the Champions Trophy on December 22.
