🚨Nicolas De La Cruz WILL PLAY in #Flamengo.

👉🏾The contract has just been signed between the midfielder and the club 🇧🇷 for the next 5️⃣ years.

💰You will emigrate under the execution of an exit clause, which will be given shortly, of US$ 16M that is divided equally between #River and #Liverpool🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/HBvxWbzLeP

— Germán García Grova (@GerGarciaGrova) December 15, 2023