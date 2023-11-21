River Plate is one of the biggest teams in Argentina but also in all of South American football and that is why it has one of the best teams in this part of the world. In addition, many top-level foreign players have passed through the red band club such as Enzo Francescoli, Marcelo Salas, Juan Fernando Quintero, Radamel Falcao, Alexis Sánchez and an endless list that without a doubt includes Nicolás de la Cruz.
The Uruguayan midfielder crossed the Rio de la Plata to arrive at the Núñez Club from Liverpool in his country in August 2017 and, although he had a slow start to his career with the club, he became one of the team’s references both in the era of Marcelo Gallardo as in that of Martín Demichelis. With the Millonario team he has played 210 games with 36 goals and 40 assists that helped lift 8 titles including the remembered Copa Libertadores 2018 against Boca.
After several seasons at a very good level and after having become the undisputed starter, the player is looking to take the next step in his football career and emigrate abroad to a team that allows him to have greater economic income than River and this, in Much of it has to do with the economic situation of Argentina. It should also be mentioned that in several transfer markets he has been close to heading to Asian football, more precisely to Qatar or the United Arab Emirates, but that sale was never finalized.
Now, with the 2023 campaign very close to its end, he is one of the great candidates to leave the institution and according to Germán Garcia Grova, a journalist specialized in transfers, Flamengo would be willing to offer River the very interesting sum of $16 million net to retain the services of the Uruguayan international while adding that both the Brazilian club and the player would already have a full contractual agreement if negotiations move forward.
De la Cruz’s departure is a very real possibility and we will have to see how River replaces one of the most consistent players, in terms of his level, in recent years.
