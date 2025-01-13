This Monday, Nicolás Coronado was part of the Blue Team of Pasapalabra together with Rosa and Blanca Marsillach and made a curious comment when Roberto Leal greeted him.

“I am delighted to be here with you – for the presenter – and with my colleagues. I was thinking that if Manu and Rosa had children, how smart they would be.“said the actor.

The host of the Antena 3 program asked him If this weekend I had had nightmares about Pasapalabraas in recent days: “I gambled in the last installment and today I am going to repeat it,” he assured.

And last Friday’s program, José Coronado’s son told the Sevillian that “I come very motivated, Let’s see if we can dethrone Manu…“.

“I have had nightmares about Pasapalabra and I imagine that it has also happened to Roberto…”, the guest confessed. “You’ve been like this for several days!” Leal exclaimed.